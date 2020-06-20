Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Brother of Bangaldesh Cricketer Tamim Iqbal, Nafees, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Nafees himself confirmed that he has contracted the deadly virus and is currently in home isolation in Chittagong.

Cricketnext Staff |June 20, 2020, 1:28 PM IST
Brother of Bangaldesh Cricketer Tamim Iqbal, Nafees, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Nafees Iqbal, former Bangladesh cricketer and elder brother of ODI captain Tamim Iqbal, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a media report.

The Daily Star newspaper reported that Nafees himself confirmed that he has contracted the deadly virus and is currently in home isolation in Chittagong.

Nafees Iqbal a right-handed opening batsman, made his debut for Bangladesh in 2003 but has been out of the national reckoning since 2006.

The 34-year-old played 11 Tests and 16 ODIs for Bangladesh, scoring 518 and 309 runs respectively.

ALSO READ: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's Family Members Test Positive for Coronavirus: Report

Last month, Bangladesh’s development coach and former first-class cricketer Ashiqur Rahman had tested positive for the dreaded virus.

ALSO READ: Shahid Afridi's Condition Better After Catching Covid-19, Says Knew Would Catch Infection

Pakistan’s three cricketers -- Shahid Afridi, Taufeeq Umar and Zafar Sarfaraz -- have also tested for positive the virus.

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly's family members have tested positive for Coronavirus. Snehashish Ganguly, the secretary of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and Sourav’s elder brother, has been infected by COVID-19, the health state department said on Friday. Also, Snehashish's wife has been infected with the virus. According to the report, Shenashish’s mother-in-law and father-in-law were also diagnosed with the virus last week.

Last week, Afridi had announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus. In a latest Facebook video, Afridi has said: "I wanted to make this video as I have been hearing a lot about my health on social media since the past few days. First two-three days were really tough for me but my condition has been improving since then."

(With PTI Inputs)

coronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccricketers coronavirusNafees IqbalShahid Afridishahid afridi coronavirusTamim IqbalTaufeeq Umar and Zafar Sarfaraz

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more