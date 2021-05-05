Brother of Stuart MacGill’s Partner Arrested for Alleged Involvement in Cricketer’s Kidnapping

Brother of Former Australian Test cricketer Stuart MacGill’s partner has been arrested in the alleged kidnapping and assault of the cricketer lat month in Sydney. The incident came to light roughly three weeks after the 50-year-old was kidnapped, assaulted, and threatened at gunpoint. “Mr MacGill was allegedly confronted by Marino Sotiropoulos – the brother of Mr MacGill’s recent partner Maria O’Meagher – near the intersection of Parraween and Winnie streets in Cremorne, about 8pm,” The Age reported. The incident happened on April 14 and was only reported six days later on April 20.

“A short time later the pair were allegedly approached by two other men and Mr MacGill, 50, was forced into a vehicle. He was then allegedly driven to a property at Bringelly, more than 60 kilometres away in the city’s south-west, where three men assaulted him and threatened him with a firearm. About an hour later, Mr MacGill was driven to the Belmore area, about 40 kilometres away, and released,” the report further stated.

Four men have been arrested including Sotiropoulos following extensive inquiries. MacGill, who played 44 Tests for Australia between 1998 and 2008 was working as a General Manager at Aristotle’s restaurant in Neutral Bay, which is owned by O’Meagher, while Sotiropoulos is listed as a former owner of the restaurant.”Detective acting Superintendent Anthony Holton, robbery and serious crime squad commander, said Mr MacGill was being treated as “purely a victim of kidnapping” and he did not owe the alleged perpetrators any money. He is not involved in any other back story that leads to him having a personal debt,” Mr Holton said,” The Age further reported.

