Brotherly Love: Dwayne Smith Smashes Kemar Smith For Six Sixes In An Over

Former West Indian cricketer Dwayne Smith proved that everything is fair in love and war when he hit his brother Kemar Smith for six sixes in an over in Bridgetown club clash.

Former West Indian cricketer Dwayne Smith recently hit his brother Kemar Smith for six sixes in an over in Bridgetown club clash. The brothers were playing from opposite teams – Dwayne from Errol Holder Stars and Kemar from C.R.B. Dwayne opened the innings for his side in the A&A Auto Parts Errol Holder Ten10 Classic Final and Kemar was bowling the first over for his team. The former West Indian cricketer in that match scored 46. Spinner Ashley Nurse got him caught at mid-wicket.

The A&A Auto Parts Errol Holder Ten10 Classic is recognised and authorised by the Barbados Cricket Association. Many players who have represented West Indies or Barbados participate in this tournament. The match was played at Eden Lodge on the outskirts of Bridgetown, Barbados. In the second innings, Kemar had a chance to settle the score when Dwayne came to bowl. But, the former West Indian player did not allow his brother to exact revenge as he bowled Kemar for a first-ball duck, reported espncricinfo.com.

Dwayne was last seen in an international match in 2015 and he does not participate in high-profile T20 leagues either. The 37-year-old with his performance in the final match of the A&A Auto Parts Errol Holder Ten10 Classic proved that he is still capable of doing some damage with the willow. On the other hand, Kemar has not made it to Barbados’ first-class team, but he has played a couple of seasons as a professional player in English cricket. By hitting him six sixes in an over, Dwayne showed Kemar that he still needs to work hard to play for the national team.

Dwayne played all three formats – Test, One-Day International (ODI) and T20Is – for West Indies. He scored 320 runs in 10 Tests, 1,560 runs in 105 ODIs and 582 runs in 33 T20Is. Dwayne picked seven wickets each in Tests and T20Is and 61 in ODIs.