'Brothers For Life': Sammy Decides to Move on After Ishant Apologises for Racial Slur

Former West Indies all-rounder has been very active about racism in cricket and also brought to notice how he was racially exploited during his SRH days by his own teammates.
A few days earlier, an old post from Instagram had surfaced where India speedster Ishant Sharma had referred to Sammy as Kalu.
Rightly so, Sammy had demanded an apology for the same.
Now in another development over the issue, Sammy has revealed that Ishant did apologise to him over phone.
Sammy also maintained, that while Ishant might have called him 'Kalu' innocently, but any word that degrades, should be shunned.
"We need a lot of education on how cultures view and respect racism or colourism. Ishant calling me something (Kalu) may have been done innocently but any word that degrades must be shunned. I have had a conversation with him and I have moved forward in life," said Sammy was quoted as saying by Outlook.
Going further he said, he has no hard feelings against the Indian fast bowler and would like to hug him when they next meet whenever possible.
"I will love to be back in India in some capacity, may be coach, mentor or a player. I have lovely memories of India."
"In his home, Ishant has a big poster of us joining hands and I had signed on it saying 'Brothers For Life.' I don't want to dwell on that issue because there are bigger problems that need attention. Let's look forward," said Sammy.
