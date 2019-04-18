'Brothers For Life No Matter What' - Hardik Pandya Celebrates KL Rahul’s Birthday in Style

Loading...
Pandya and Rahul, who were at the centre of controversy after their appearance on chat show “Koffee With Karan” which also led to provisional suspensions for the two players, showed that they have put the past behind them.
Pandya took to Instagram and said "Brothers for life!!!!! No matter what!!! Love u bro @rahulkl happy birthday. Let's make it our year," along with a photograph of him and Rahul.

The two players were named in India’s provisional World Cup squad and are having a great IPL 2019 for their respective franchises. Rahul, who has opened the innings for Kings XI Punjab, has scored 387 runs in nine matches and also has a century to his name. He is currently the second highest run-scorer in the tournament. Pandya meanwhile has played crucial knocks for Mumbai Indians lower down the order and scored 186 runs in eight matches. When the two teams clashed against each other at Wankhede Stadium recently, Rahul scored a fine ton and also smashed Pandya for three sixes in an over. Pandya ended up conceding 57 runs in his 4 overs.
Rahul’s KXIP teammates also wished the batsman on his big day.
#SaddaSquad had a lot more to say but we had to keep it short! 😉💯 Happy Birthday, @klrahul11 🔥❤#SaddaPunjab #HappyBirthdayKL pic.twitter.com/G8N4Pt1fex — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) April 18, 2019
Rahul was seen celebrating in style in Delhi, where Kings XI Punjab face Delhi Capitals on Saturday.
First Published: April 18, 2019, 5:31 PM IST