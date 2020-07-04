BRP vs MCC Dream11 Team ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 - T10 Brno Raptors vs Moravian CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 4, 2020

BRP vs MCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 - T10 | Bohemian CC became the first team through to the final stages after overcoming Prague CC Kings in a gripping final following a weekend of fantastic entertainment at the newly-christened Scott Page Field in Prague. Week two proved equally as entertaining at the picturesque Velvary Cricket Ground with Prague Spartans Vanguards marching past Prague CC Knights. Last weekend, Prague Barbarians Vandals demolished Prague CC Rooks in the final to advance to the ECN Czech Super Series Finals Day weekend in Prague on July 11 & 12.
Who will be the final qualifier from the beautiful Brno Cricket Ground?
BRP vs MCC ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 - T10 Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
BRP vs MCC ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 - T10 Match Details
July 4– 1:30 PM IST from Brno Cricket Ground in Brno.
BRP vs MCC ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 - T10 My Dream11 Team
BRP vs MCC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Jan Hoffmann
BRP vs MCC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Sureshkumar Nagaraj (CAPTAIN), Muhammad Ansar, Vivek Raxwal
BRP vs MCC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Sudeep Roy (VICE CAPTAIN), Suresh Ramaro, Sandeep Naidu, Vineesh Njarekkattil
BRP vs MCC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Sunil Ambar, Felix Irudayadhasan, Anil Paul Chirackal Manavalan
BRP vs MCC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Brno Raptors Jan Hoffmann, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Sudeep Roy, Chirag Kheradiya, Varun Mehta (C & WK), Muhammad Ansar, Suresh Ramaro, Sandeep Naidu, Vivek Raxwal, Mark Smart, Ali Kashif/Machris Dias.
Moravian CC Shrivadiraja Ramamurthy, Rajesh Kusuma, Gireesh Brahmadasan, Sandip Singh, Manu Paul, Yograj Sahani, John Jacob, Titto Poulose, Ashkar Naduparambil, Subin George, Zainul Abid Chakkingal.
Follow @CricketNext for more
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
BRP vs MCC Dream11 Team ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 - T10 Brno Raptors vs Moravian CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 4, 2020
BRP vs MCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BRP vs MCC Dream11 Best Picks / BRP vs MCC Dream11 Captain / BRP vs MCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK vs ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings