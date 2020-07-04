Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 4, 2020 Match 1, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 04 July, 2020

1ST INN

Brno Raptors *

0/0 (0.0)

Brno Raptors
v/s
Moravian CC
Moravian CC

Brno Raptors elected to bat
Live

FINNISH PREMIER LEAGUE, 2020 Match 25, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 04 July, 2020

1ST INN

Empire CC *

0/0 (0.2)

Empire CC
v/s
Helsinki Cricket Club
Helsinki Cricket Club

Helsinki Cricket Club elected to field

BRP vs MCC Dream11 Team ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 - T10 Brno Raptors vs Moravian CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 4, 2020

BRP vs MCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BRP vs MCC Dream11 Best Picks / BRP vs MCC Dream11 Captain / BRP vs MCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 4, 2020, 12:01 PM IST
BRP vs MCC Dream11 Team ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 - T10 Brno Raptors vs Moravian CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 4, 2020

BRP vs MCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 - T10 | Bohemian CC became the first team through to the final stages after overcoming Prague CC Kings in a gripping final following a weekend of fantastic entertainment at the newly-christened Scott Page Field in Prague. Week two proved equally as entertaining at the picturesque Velvary Cricket Ground with Prague Spartans Vanguards marching past Prague CC Knights. Last weekend, Prague Barbarians Vandals demolished Prague CC Rooks in the final to advance to the ECN Czech Super Series Finals Day weekend in Prague on July 11 & 12.

Who will be the final qualifier from the beautiful Brno Cricket Ground?

BRP vs MCC ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 - T10 Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode

BRP vs MCC ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 - T10 Match Details

July 4– 1:30 PM IST from Brno Cricket Ground in Brno.

BRP vs MCC ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 - T10 My Dream11 Team

BRP vs MCC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Jan Hoffmann

BRP vs MCC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Sureshkumar Nagaraj (CAPTAIN), Muhammad Ansar, Vivek Raxwal

BRP vs MCC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Sudeep Roy (VICE CAPTAIN), Suresh Ramaro, Sandeep Naidu, Vineesh Njarekkattil

BRP vs MCC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Sunil Ambar, Felix Irudayadhasan, Anil Paul Chirackal Manavalan

BRP vs MCC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Brno Raptors Jan Hoffmann, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Sudeep Roy, Chirag Kheradiya, Varun Mehta (C & WK), Muhammad Ansar, Suresh Ramaro, Sandeep Naidu, Vivek Raxwal, Mark Smart, Ali Kashif/Machris Dias.

Moravian CC Shrivadiraja Ramamurthy, Rajesh Kusuma, Gireesh Brahmadasan, Sandip Singh, Manu Paul, Yograj Sahani, John Jacob, Titto Poulose, Ashkar Naduparambil, Subin George, Zainul Abid Chakkingal.

