Bruce Taylor, Who Hit 105 And Took 5-86 On Debut, Dies At 77

Bruce Taylor, the only cricketer to have scored a century and taken five wickets in an innings on his test debut, has died. He was 77.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: Bruce Taylor, the only cricketer to have scored a century and taken five wickets in an innings on his test debut, has died. He was 77.

Taylor had been in poor health for some time. His death was confirmed Saturday by New Zealand Cricket which described him as a force of nature.

Taylor had played only three first class matches when he was selected in 1965 to tour India in a New Zealand team which included John Reid and Bert Sutcliffe.

He was not chosen for the first test but in the second, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, left-hander Taylor scored 105 batting at No. 8. He put on 163 with Sutcliffe, who made 151 not out.

Taylor then took 5-86 with his fast-medium pace to earn a unique place in cricket history. He also claimed a five-wicket bag in the next test.

Against a strong West Indies team in 1969, Taylor hit a century from 83 balls the fastest at the time by a New Zealander in tests. That record stood for 36 years.

Taylor finished his 30-test career with 111 wickets at an average 26.6, still the 12th best by a New Zealander.

