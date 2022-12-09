'Bruised But Brave'- RCB Lauds Rohit Sharma for Heroics Against Bangladesh

India slumped to a loss in the second ODI to suffer a humiliating series defeat at the hands of Bangladesh. Despite the disappointing result, there were plenty of positives for Team India in the match. The team management will take heart from the fact that skipper Rohit Sharma is back among the runs. Rohit’s knock of 51 runs came in very dire circumstances. The 35-year-old didn’t bat in his usual opener slot and came into bat at No. 9 due to a dislocated thumb. Even though he was physically hampered by the injury, Rohit showed tremendous grit and character to smash 51 runs off just 28 balls. Rohit almost took India across the line singlehandedly with his special knock.

Rohit’s heroic knock has created a storm on social media as several fans lauded him for playing a captain’s knock. Now, the official Twitter handle of Royal Challengers Bangalore has also praised Rohit and noted that even a dislocated thumb couldn’t dent his spirit. RCB shared Rohit Sharma’s photo along with pictures of MS Dhoni, Anil Kumble and Yuvraj Singh from the times they battled physical challenges to play for the country.

Fans praised the franchise for their touching tribute to Indian greats. One fan replied under the tweet and reminded everyone that Sachin Tendulkar also played the 1998 Chennai Test against Pakistan with back spasms.

Sachin Tendulkar played Chennai testing 1998 with back spasm. pic.twitter.com/jeaKLiFzfe— Allwyn Mendonca (@mendonca_allwyn) December 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s skipper Litton Das will be quite pleased with his team’s performance in the second ODI. At one point of time in the first innings, Bangladesh were reeling at 69 for 6 after 19 overs. But Mehidy Hasan showed great mental fortitude to salvage Bangladesh’s innings. Hasan stitched together an invaluable partnership with Mahmudullah and went on to score a brilliant hundred. Hasan was the Player of the Match in the first ODI as well and looks like a serious talent for the hosts. Now Litton Das-led Bangladesh will be aiming to win the third game on Saturday and register a rare clean sweep against the highly vaunted Indian side.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here