BS vs MT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Kashmir Premier League 2021 match, August 12, 11:00 AM IST

BS vs MT dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for Kashmir Premier League 2021 between Bagh Stallions and Muzaffarabad Tigers August 12, 11:00 AM IST

Bagh Stallions vs Muzaffarabad Tigers Dream11, BS vs MT Dream11 Latest Update, BS vs MT Dream11 Win, BS vs MT Dream11 App, BS vs MT Dream11 2021, BS vs MT Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, BS vs MT Dream11 Live Streaming

BS vs MT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kashmir Premier League 2021 between Bagh Stallions and Muzaffarabad Tigers:

Bagh Stallions and Muzaffarabad Tigers will square off against each other in the 12th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Kashmir Premier League. The match will be played on August 12, Thursday at 11:00 AM IST at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Ground in Muzaffarabad.

Bagh Stallions have performed decently in the T20 Championship. The franchise has secured victory in two league matches while losing as many out of four league games. They are placed at the fourth position on the points table with four points under their belt. Coming into the contest on Thursday, Stallions will be low on confidence as they were defeated by the Overseas Warriors in their previous match.

Muzaffarabad Tigers, on the other hand, have performed slightly better than Bagh Stallions in the Kashmir Premier League. The Tigers have won two league matches while losing just one game. Though they have the same points as Stallions, Tigers are currently third in the points table due to a better run rate. Just like Stallions, the Tigers also lost their last match to Rawalakot Hawks by one run.

Ahead of the match between Bagh Stallions and Muzaffarabad Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

BS vs MT Telecast

Bagh Stallions vs Muzaffarabad Tigers match will not be broadcasted in India.

BS vs MT Live Streaming

The BS vs MT match will be streamed live on PTV Sports and Geo Super.

BS vs MT Match Details

The 12th match of the Kashmir Premier League 2021 will be played between Bagh Stallions and Muzaffarabad Tigers on August 12, Thursday at 11:00 AM IST at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Ground in Muzaffarabad.

BS vs MT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Shan Masood

Vice-Captain- Zeeshan Ashraf

Suggested Playing XI for BS vs MT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rohail Nazir

Batsmen: Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Umaid Asif

Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir, Usman Yousaf, Anwar Ali, Mohammad llyas

BS vs MT Probable XIs:

Bagh Stallions: Shadab Khan, Rohail Nazir, Umaid Asif, Shan Masood, Phil Mustard, Mohammad Ilyas, Muhammad Junaid, Safyan Moqeem, Zeeshan Malik, Usman Mughal, Furqan Shafique

Muzaffarabad Tigers: Mohammad Hafeez (c), Sohail Tanvir, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Waseem Jnr., Arshad Iqbal, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohail Akhtar, Anwar Ali, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Usman Yousaf, Taimoor Sultan.

