BSCC vs CVCC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for MCL T20 2022 match, April 14, 01:00 PM IST

BSCC vs CVCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCL T20 2022 match between Bawngkawn South Cricket and Chhinga Veng Cricket Club: Bawngkawn South Cricket and Chhinga Veng Cricket Club will hope to register their first win in the MCL T20 2022 as they will fight against each other on Thursday. The game between the two sides will be conducted at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on April 14.

Bawngkawn South Cricket have kickstarted the T20 competition with two back-to-back losses against Luangmual Cricket Club and Chanmarians Cricket Club by 79 runs and six wickets respectively. The team needs to improve its performance with the bat as they ended up with only 59 and 84 runs in their first two games.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Coming to Chhinga Veng Cricket Club, their first match against Luangmual Cricket Club was washed out due to rain. Chhinga Veng’s second game saw them losing to Kulikwan Cricket Club by 17 runs. The team ended up with only 117 runs while chasing a total of 129 runs in 20 overs.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Bawngkawn South Cricket and Chhinga Veng Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

BSCC vs CVCC Telecast

Bawngkawn South Cricket vs Chhinga Veng Cricket Club game will not be telecast in India

BSCC vs CVCC Live Streaming

The MCL T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BSCC vs CVCC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram at 01:00 PM IST on April 14, Thursday.

BSCC vs CVCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Lalawmpuia Renthlei

Vice-Captain - Bobby Vanlalhriata-Vanchhawng

Suggested Playing XI for BSCC vs CVCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lalruatdika

Batters: Bobby Vanlalhriata-Vanchhawng, K Vablalruta, Lalthlamuana

All-rounders: Lalnuntluanga, Sumit Lama, R Lalhimpuia, Arbin Sahi

Bowlers: Lalrinfela, Lalawmpuia Renthlei, Rinsangzela Hmamte

BSCC vs CVCC Probable XIs:

Bawngkawn South Cricket: Lalrinfela, Lalawmpuia Renthlei, Zomuansanga, C Lalmuanpuia, Lalremruata Tochhawng, Arbin Sahi, Bobby Vanlalhriata-Vanchhawng (c), K Lalthazuala, Indra Chettri, Lalnunthara Ngutre (wk), R Lalhlimpuia

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club: Rosianliana Ralte Junior, K Vanlalruata, Lalthlamuana, Akash singh, Lalchhuanliana, Lalnuntluanga (c), Laltleipuia, Rinsangzela Hmamte, Lalruatdika (wk), Sumit Lama, Lalhruaimawia Ralte

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here