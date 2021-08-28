BSCR vs BRI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Dresden 2021, August 28, 2:30 PM IST Saturday

BSCR vs BRI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Dresden 2021 between BSC Rehberge 1945 and Britannia CC: BSC Rehberge 1945 will go head-to-head against Britannia CC in the second semi-final match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Dresden. The high-voltage game will be played at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on August 28, Saturday at 02:30 pm IST.

BSC Rehberge 1945 were exceptional during the group stage of the ECS T10 Dresden. The team were atop the Group A standings. They secured victory seven out of eight league games. BSC Rehberge were scheduled to square off against Berlin International Cricket Academy in the quarter-final, however, the game was completely washed out due to rain.

On the other hand, Britannia CC also reached the semi-final as they were placed higher in the Group B standings. The team’s quarter-final game against FC Viktoria was abandoned due to rain. Britannia were decent during their group stage as they won five matches and were second in Group B points table. The team will be hoping to continue the fine run in the semi-final too and book a berth in the final.

Ahead of the match between BSC Rehberge 1945 and Britannia CC; here is everything you need to know:

BSCR vs BRI Telecast

The BSC Rehberge 1945 vs Britannia CC match will not be broadcast in India.

BSCR vs BRI Live Streaming

The match between BSCR vs BRI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BSCR vs BRI Match Details

The second semi-final of the ECS T10 Dresden 2021 will be played between BSC Rehberge 1945 and Britannia CC at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on August 28, Saturday at 2:30 pm IST.

BSCR vs BRI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rohit Singh

Vice-captain: Nadjibullah Yasser

Suggested Playing XI for BSCR vs BRI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Jafer Luqman

Batsmen: Shahnawaz Ahmad, Nadjibullah Yasser, Vishal Panjwani

All-rounders: Rohit Singh, Sajid Liaqat, Faisal Khan, Yousaf Khan

Bowlers: Waleed Ahmed, Ali Butt, Nooruddin Mujadady

BSCR vs BRI Probable XIs

BSC Rehberge 1945: Javed Iqbal (c), Shahnawaz Ahmad, Imran Chaudhry, Nooruddin Mujadady, Sajid Liaqat, Ali Butt, Yousaf Khan, Salman Azhar, Nadjibullah Yasser, Jafer Luqman, Asim Rehman

Britannia CC: Rohit Singh (c), Faisal Khan, Waqas Virk, Himanshu Himansh, Arjun Reddy, Sanish Goyal, Waleed Ahmed, MD Nizamul Islam, Richard O’Grady, Vishal Panjwani, Kashif Mahmood

