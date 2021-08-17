BSCR vs VIK Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Dresden 2021, August 17, 4:30 pm IST

BSCR vs VIK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Dresden 2021 between BSC Rehberge 1945 and FC Viktoria 89: BSC Rehberge 1945 will go head-to-head against FC Viktoria 89 in the 7th and 8th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Dresden. Both the matches will be played at the BSC Rehberge 1945 eV in Dresden on August 17, Tuesday at 04:30 pm IST and 06:30 pm IST respectively.

BSC Rehberge 1945 got off to a stunning start in the ECS T10 Dresden 2021. The team won their opening matches against SG Einheit Halle by nine wickets and 78 runs respectively. BSC produced all-round performances in both matches. In one match, Rehberge stopped Einheit at a score of 60 runs in ten overs. In the second match, the batting unit stepped up to post 130 runs on the scoreboard.

FC Viktoria 89, on the other hand, will be making their debut in the European Cricket Series on Tuesday. FC Viktoria are one of the oldest clubs in Eastern Germany and are expected to give a tough fight to the table-toppers.

Ahead of the match between BSC Rehberge 1945 and FC Viktoria 89; here is everything you need to know:

BSCR vs VIK Telecast

The BSC Rehberge 1945 vs FC Viktoria 89 match will not be broadcast in India.

BSCR vs VIK Live Streaming

The match between BSCR vs VIK will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

BSCR vs VIK Match Details

The upcoming match of the ECS T10 Dresden 2021 will be played between BSC Rehberge 1945 and FC Viktoria 89 at the BSC Rehberge 1945 eV in Dresden on August 17, Tuesday at 04:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 06:30 pm IST.

BSCR vs VIK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Yousaf Khan

Vice-captain - Nadjibullah Yasser

Suggested Playing XI for BSCR vs VIK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Zamir Haider

Batsmen: Nadjibullah Yasser, Shahnawaz Ahmad, Bilal Hussain I

All-rounders: Sajid Liaqat, Yousaf Khan, Usman Hadi, Zahid Mahmood

Bowlers: Ehsan Latif, Javed Iqbal, Ali Butt

BSCR vs VIK Probable XIs

BSC Rehberge 1945: Saeed Sahil, Bashar Khan, Javed Rana, Nooruddin Mujadady, Imran Chaudhry, Salman Azhar, Sadiq Sabah, Sajid Liaqat, Luqman Jafer, Shahnawaz Ahmad, Nadjibullah Yasser

FC Viktoria 89: Waleed Aslam, Tojo Thomas, Raza Amar, Andi Miirza, Usman Hadi, Bilal Hussain, Tanvir Butt, Rohit Unnithan, Arjun Nagathankandy, Ehsan Latif, Zamir Haider

