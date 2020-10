BSH vs BCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Badalona Shaheen CC vs Bengali CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

BSH vs BCC dream11, BSH vs BCC dream11 prediction, BSH vs BCC dream11 team, BSH vs BCC dream11 top picks, BSH vs BCC Dream11, ECS T10 Barcelona, ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming, ECS T10 Barcelona live score, BSH vs BCC live score, Fantasy Tips

Bengali CC will face a tough contest against one of the best performing teams, Badalona Shaheen CC, in a Group A match in the ongoing ECS T10 Barcelona. Having won three out of four matches in the tournament, BSH are only behind United CC Girona in the points table. They will try to assert their dominance over BCC, who have had a poor showing so far. BCC have lost its opening two matches and are yet to find a rhythm in the series. They certainly have their task cut out against BSH. The match will be played at 02:30 pm IST at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

BSH vs BCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Badalona Shaheen CC vs Bengali CC Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.

BSH vs BCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Badalona Shaheen CC vs Bengali CC: Live Score / Scorecard

BSH vs BCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Badalona Shaheen CC vs Bengali CC: Match Details

October 22 – 02:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona BSH vs BCC Dream11 team for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Bengali CC

ECS T10 Barcelona BSH vs BCC Dream11 team for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Bengali CC captain: Mosaraf Hossain

ECS T10 Barcelona BSH vs BCC Dream11 team for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Bengali CC vice-captain: Babar Khan

ECS T10 Barcelona BSH vs BCC Dream11 team for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Bengali CC wicketkeeper: Babar Khan

ECS T10 Barcelona BSH vs BCC Dream11 team for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Bengali CC batsmen: Hamza Saleem, Dilawar Khan, Mosaraf Hossain, Omar Ali

ECS T10 Barcelona BSH vs BCC Dream11 team for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Bengali CC all-rounders: Sajawal Khan, Hamza Ali, Jahid Hasan

ECS T10 Barcelona BSH vs BCC Dream11 team for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Bengali CC bowlers: Rashed Mir, Belal Ahmed, Umair Javed

BSH vs BCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Badalona Shaheen CC playing 11 against Bengali CC: Babar Khan (WK), Bilawal Khan, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Hamza Ali, Adeel Abbas, Shafeer Mohammad, Badar Iqbal, Umair Javed

BSH vs BCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali CC playing 11 against Badalona Shaheen CC: Omar Ali, Riaz Howlader, Ayaan Khan, Mosaraf Hossain, Shafiqur Alam, Jahid Hasan, Nadim Aseq Arman (WK), Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Rashed Mir, Belal Ahmed