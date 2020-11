BSH vs CTL Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Badalona Shaheen CC vs Catalunya: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

BSH vs CTL Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BSH vs CTL Dream11 Best Picks / BSH vs CTL Dream11 Captain / BSH vs CTL Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Badalona Shaheen CC will go up against Catalunya in Match 4 of the ECS T10 Barcelona, which starts today. CTL are coming in hot after being crowned the champions in the last tournament. They were undefeated in the entire series. On the other hand, BSH could not make it to the semifinals as they finished third in their group. BSH did not get a good start in the ongoing tournament as well as they were defeated by Falco Zalmi CC, the runner-up of the previous tournament, in the opening match today by 4 runs. They certainly have their task cut out in their second match of the day against CTL

BSH vs CTL ECS T10 Barcelona, Badalona Shaheen CC vs Catalunya Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.

BSH vs CTL ECS T10 Barcelona, Badalona Shaheen CC vs Catalunya: Live Score / Scorecard

BSH vs CTL ECS T10 Barcelona, Badalona Shaheen CC vs Catalunya: Match Details

November 09 – 07:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona BSH vs CTL Dream11 team for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Catalunya

ECS T10 Barcelona BSH vs CTL Dream11 team for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Catalunya captain: Muhammad Armghan Khan

ECS T10 Barcelona BSH vs CTL Dream11 team for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Catalunya vice-captain: Yasir Ali

ECS T10 Barcelona BSH vs CTL Dream11 team for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Catalunya wicketkeeper: Babar Khan

ECS T10 Barcelona BSH vs CTL Dream11 team for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Catalunya batsmen: Muhammad Armghan Khan, Yasir Ali, Bilawal Khan, Hamza Saleem

ECS T10 Barcelona BSH vs CTL Dream11 team for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Catalunya all-rounders: Rauf Zaman, Saqib Latif, Hamza Ali

ECS T10 Barcelona BSH vs CTL Dream11 team for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Catalunya bowlers: Ali Azam, Sharique Hussain Agha, Umair Javed

BSH vs CTL ECS T10 Barcelona, Badalona Shaheen CC playing 11 against Catalunya: Muhammad Armghan Khan (WK), Muhammad Yasin, Yasir Ali, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Safdar Khan, Nisar Ahmed, Rauf Zaman, Saqib Latif, Shaukat Shahbaz, Ali Azam, Sharique Hussain Agha

BSH vs CTL ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya playing 11 against Badalona Shaheen CC: Babar Khan (WK), Bilawal Khan, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Hamza Saleem, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Hamza Ali, Shafeer Mohammad, Adeel Abbas, Badar Iqbal, Umair Javed