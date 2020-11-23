BSH vs CTL Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona Bash, Badalona Shaheen CC vs Catalunya: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

BSH vs CTL Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BSH vs CTL Dream11 Best Picks / BSH vs CTL Dream11 Captain / BSH vs CTL Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

The two teams at the bottom half of the points table, Badalona Shaheen CC and Catalunya will face off in the 12th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona series. In the first four matches, BSH won just one, which was over CTL. CTL were zero out of four, having been defeated by every other team in the fray. In their last encounter, CTL managed 118 runs for the loss of three wickets, a total they could not defend as BSH claimed victory with eight balls to spare. CTL are clearly feeling the absence of some of the key players, who made them a formidable side in the past tournaments. They have their task cut out in the upcoming contest. The match will be played at 07:00 pm IST at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona Bash can be watched online on FanCode.

November 23 – 07:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona Bash BSH vs CTL Dream11 team for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Catalunya captain: Kuldeep Lal

ECS T10 Barcelona Bash BSH vs CTL Dream11 team for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Catalunya vice-captain: Rauf Zaman

ECS T10 Barcelona Bash BSH vs CTL Dream11 team for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Catalunya wicketkeeper: Awais Ahmed

ECS T10 Barcelona Bash BSH vs CTL Dream11 team for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Catalunya batsmen: Kuldeep Lal, Rauf Zaman, Dilawar Khan, Ramiz Mehmood

ECS T10 Barcelona Bash BSH vs CTL Dream11 team for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Catalunya all-rounders: Hamza Saleem, Gurwinder Singh, Nisar Ahmed

ECS T10 Barcelona Bash BSH vs CTL Dream11 team for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Catalunya bowlers: Adeel Abbas, Umair Javed, Ghulam Sabar

BSH vs CTL ECS T10 Barcelona Bash, Badalona Shaheen CC playing 11 against Catalunya: Awais Ahmed (WK), Kuldeep Lal, Hamza Saleem, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Sajawal Khan, Hamza Ali, Atiq Malik Ur Rehman, Adeel Abbas, Umair Javed

BSH vs CTL ECS T10 Barcelona Bash, Catalunya playing 11 against Badalona Shaheen CC: Rauf Zaman (WK), Usman Mushtaq, Khizar Ali, Gurwinder Singh, Ramiz Mehmood, Farrukh Sohail, Abdul Awan, Naveed Aslam, Nisar Ahmed, Nawazish Ali, Ghulam Sabar