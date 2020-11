BSH vs PAK Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona Bash, Badalona Shaheen CC vs Pak I Care: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Check Dream11 Prediction / BSH vs PAK Dream11 Best Picks / BSH vs PAK Dream11 Captain / BSH vs PAK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Badalona Shaheen CC will look for revenge when they go up against Pak I Care in the ninth match of the ECS T10 Barcelona Bash on Monday. In their last meeting, PAK bagged a comfortable victory by 24 runs after BSH were restricted to 74 in 10 overs while chasing a target of 99. With the exception of Hamza Saleem, the entire batting order failed to deliver in the match. They will need to do a lot better to have a chance here. PAK’s performance has been decent so far with three wins in four matches. They would like to extend their dominance here. The match will be played at 01:00 pm IST at the Montjuic Ground.

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona Bash can be watched online on FanCode.

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

November 23 – 01:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona Bash BSH vs PAK Dream11 team for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Pak I Care captain: Umair Ahmed

ECS T10 Barcelona Bash BSH vs PAK Dream11 team for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Pak I Care vice-captain: Hamza Ali

ECS T10 Barcelona Bash BSH vs PAK Dream11 team for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Pak I Care wicketkeeper: Muhammad Ihsan

ECS T10 Barcelona Bash BSH vs PAK Dream11 team for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Pak I Care batsmen: Babar Khan, Umair Ahmed, Hamza Saleem, Asad Abbas

ECS T10 Barcelona Bash BSH vs PAK Dream11 team for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Pak I Care all-rounders: Hamza Ali, Adeel Shafqat, Sheroz Ahmed

ECS T10 Barcelona Bash BSH vs PAK Dream11 team for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Pak I Care bowlers: Adeel Abbas, Umair Javed, Atif Muhammad

BSH vs PAK ECS T10 Barcelona Bash, Badalona Shaheen CC playing 11 against Pak I Care: Babar Khan (WK), Hamza Saleem, Dilawar Khan, Bilawal Khan, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Hamza Ali, Sajawal Khan, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Atiq Malik Ur Rehman, Adeel Abbas, Umair Javed

BSH vs PAK ECS T10 Barcelona Bash, Pak I Care playing 11 against Badalona Shaheen CC: Muhammad Ihsan (WK), Umair Ahmed, Asad Abbas, Abid Mahboob, Faisal Shah, Adeel Shafqat, Sheroz Ahmed, Muhammad Babar, Usman Aziz, Shafat Ali Syed, Atif Muhammad