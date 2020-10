BSH vs PKCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Badalona Shaheen CC vs Pakcelona CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

BSH vs PKCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BSH vs PKCC Dream11 Best Picks / BSH vs PKCC Dream11 Captain / BSH vs PKCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

In the twentieth match of the ongoing ECS T10 Barcelona series, the second highest point scorer team Badalona Shaheen CC will welcome the third in point table team Pakcelona CC. The host team have played three matches out of which they have managed to register their win in two of the fixtures. The guest team on the other hand has only played one match till now and has been on the winning side of it.

ECS T10 Barcelona, Badalona Shaheen CC vs Pakcelona CC outing is scheduled to take place on Friday, October 16 at 8:30 pm. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. Both the teams have been in on the winning side of their latest match.

In their last match, Badalona Shaheen CC had faced Catalunya Tigers CC on October 14. BSH defeated Catalunya Tigers CC by 7 wickets. Pakcelona CC squared off against Fateh CC and defeated them by 31 runs.

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

October 16 - 8:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

ECS T10 Barcelona BSH vs PKCC Dream11 prediction for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Pakcelona CC captain: Muhammad Iftikhar

ECS T10 Barcelona BSH vs PKCC Dream11 prediction for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Pakcelona CC vice-captain: Adeel Abbas

ECS T10 Barcelona BSH vs PKCC Dream11 prediction for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Pakcelona CC wicket keeper: Babar Khan

ECS T10 Barcelona BSH vs PKCC Dream11 prediction for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Pakcelona CC batsmen: Sajawal Khan, Adil Hassan, Hamza Saleem, Muhammad Iftikhar

ECS T10 Barcelona BSH vs PKCC Dream11 prediction for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Pakcelona CC all-rounders: Adeel Abbas, Bilawal Khan, Raja Waqas Shahzad

ECS T10 Barcelona BSH vs PKCC Dream11 prediction for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Pakcelona CC bowlers: Azeem Azam, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Umair Javed

BSH vs PKCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Badalona Shaheen CC playing 11 against Pakcelona CC: Babar Khan (WK), Adeel Abbas, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Adil Hassan, Hamza Saleem, Mustafa Saleem, Badar Iqbal, Hamza Sanwal, Umair Javed

BSH vs PKCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Pakcelona CC playing 11 against Badalona Shaheen CC: Shahid Iqbal (WK), Raja Waqas Shahzad, Ishtiaq Nazir, Syed Abu Bakar Hussain, Muhammad Iftikhar, Adalat Ali, Adeel Ahmed, Mansab Ali, Azeem Azam, Saleem Haider, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman