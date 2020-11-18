BSH vs RSCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Badalona Shaheen CC vs Raval Sporting CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Badalona Shaheen CC and Raval Sporting CC will face off in Match 30 of the ongoing ECS T10 Barcelona. With four wins and three losses so far, BSH occupy the third spot on the points table. They will be confident coming into this match after their massive win over Catalunya Tigers CC in the last match, where they chased a target of 99 in just 5.1 overs. Contrary to that, RSCC suffered a terrible defeat at the hands of the top team Pak I care in their last match. They are now one out of four and will have to work hard to climb up the order.

BSH vs RSCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Badalona Shaheen CC vs Raval Sporting CC Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.

BSH vs RSCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Badalona Shaheen CC vs Raval Sporting CC: Live Score / Scorecard

BSH vs RSCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Badalona Shaheen CC vs Raval Sporting CC: Match Details

November 18 – 03:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona BSH vs RSCC Dream11 team for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Raval Sporting CC

ECS T10 Barcelona BSH vs RSCC Dream11 team for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Raval Sporting CC captain: Manish Manwani

ECS T10 Barcelona BSH vs RSCC Dream11 team for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Raval Sporting CC vice-captain: Dilawar Khan

ECS T10 Barcelona BSH vs RSCC Dream11 team for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Raval Sporting CC wicketkeeper: Babar Khan

ECS T10 Barcelona BSH vs RSCC Dream11 team for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Raval Sporting CC batsmen: Dilawar Khan, Bilawal Khan, Amit Das, Himanshu John

ECS T10 Barcelona BSH vs RSCC Dream11 team for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Raval Sporting CC all-rounders: Hamza Ali, Manish Manwani, Rohin Kumar

ECS T10 Barcelona BSH vs RSCC Dream11 team for Badalona Shaheen CC vs Raval Sporting CC bowlers: Adeel Abbas, Umair Javed, Numan Ali

BSH vs RSCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Badalona Shaheen CC playing 11 against Raval Sporting CC: Babar Khan (WK), Hamza Saleem, Dilawar Khan, Bilawal Khan, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Hamza Ali, Sajawal Khan, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Atiq Malik Ur Rehman, Adeel Abbas, Umair Javed

BSH vs RSCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Raval Sporting CC playing 11 against Badalona Shaheen CC: Lovepreet Singh (WK), Himanshu John, Amit Das, Yudhvir Singh, Manish Manwani, Rohin Kumar, Gurpreet Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Ishan Patel, Muhammad Rizwan, Numan Ali

