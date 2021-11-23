BT vs CB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Abu Dhabi T10 2021 Match, November 23, 9:30 PM IST

BT vs CB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Abu Dhabi T10 2021 match between Bangla Tigers and Chennai Braves: Bangla Tigers will go up against Chennai Braves in the 12th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021. The game is scheduled to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 23, Tuesday, at 09:30 PM IST. Both Bangla Tigers and Chennai Braves need to change things around to make a mark in the tournament.

Bangla Tigers were denied a good start as they lost their first two matches against Team Abu Dhabi and Delhi Bulls. After two early losses, the team found its way back as they comfortably defeated Northern Warriors by five wickets. Tigers chased 129 runs in just 9.1 overs to collect their first two points. The victory against the Warriors will provide a lot of momentum to the Tigers.

Chennai Braves, on the other hand, haven’t shown any intent or character in the tournament so far. Chennai is yet to open their account as they have lost all their three games. Three back-to-back losses mean that Chennai now have almost no room for errors in their coming games.

Ahead of the match between Bangla Tigers and Chennai Braves; here is everything you need to know:

BT vs CB Match Details

Bangla Tigers will go up against Chennai Braves at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 09:30 PM IST on November 23, Tuesday.

BT vs CB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dasun Shanaka

Vice-captain: Faf du Plessis

Suggested Playing XI for BT vs CB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Andre Fletcher

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Will Jacks

Allrounders: Ravi Bopara, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana

Bowlers: James Faulkner, Munaf Patel, Roman Walker

BT vs CB Probable XIs

Bangla Tigers: Faf du Plessis (c), Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles, Will Jacks, Hazratullah Zazai, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Hassan Khalid, Benny Howell, Isuru Udana, Karim Janat

Chennai Braves: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ravi Bopara, Angelo Perera, Dasun Shanaka (c), Samiullah Shinwari, Mark Deyal, Curtis Campher, Roman Walker, Munaf Patel, Laxman Manjrekar, Dhananjaya Lakshan

