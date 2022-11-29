BT vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 , November 29, 10 PM IST

BT vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match between Bangla Tigers and Delhi Bulls: The wooden spooners of Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Bangla Tigers, will be aiming for redemption when they will take on Delhi Bulls on Tuesday. The team is struggling in the league with three losses and one win.

Bangla Tigers got off to a good start as they won against New York Strikers by 19 runs in their opening match. However, following that, the team lost consecutive three games. Their most recent defeat came against Northern Warriors by six wickets.

Delhi Bulls are also not doing well in the competition. They are reeling at sixth place with two losses and one win. Bulls lost to Deccan Gladiators in their last game by 18 runs. The team was let down by the batters as they ended up with only 122 runs while chasing 140.

Ahead of the match between Bangla Tigers and Delhi Bulls, here is everything you need to know:

BT vs DB Telecast

Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls game will be televised on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels in India.

BT vs DB Live Streaming

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

BT vs DB Match Details

BT vs DB match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 10:00 PM IST on November 29, Tuesday.

BT vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-Captain: Evin Lewis

Suggested Playing XI for BT vs DB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Tom Banton

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Evin Lewis, Tim David

Allrounders: Dwayne Bravo, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers: Shiraz Ahmed, Benny Howell, Matheesha Pathirana

BT vs DB Probable XIs

Bangla Tigers: Evin Lewis, Hazratullah Zazai, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Ben Cutting, Benny Howell, Colin Munro, Matheesha Pathirana, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rohan Mustafa, Yasir Kaleem

Delhi Bulls: Rilee Rossouw, Tom Banton(wk), Dwayne Bravo (captain), Tim David, Shiraz Ahmed, Asif Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Imad Wasim, Jordan Cox, Richard Gleeson, Keemo Paul

