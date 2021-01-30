- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
BT vs MA Dream11 Predictions, Abu Dhabi T10, Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
BT vs MA Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BT vs MA Dream11 Best Picks / BT vs MA Dream11 Captain / BT vs MA Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 30, 2021, 1:18 PM IST
Bangla Tigers will go up against Maratha Arabians in the seventh match of the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 series on Saturday. The Tigers were off to a poor start as they were defeated by Delhi Bulls in their opening match. And that is what they have in common with their next opponents. The Arabians also lost to the Bulls in their last match. They have, however, one win in their bag, as they won their opening match against Northern Warriors. The Tigers will try to secure the first win of the tournament here. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST.
BT vs MA Abu Dhabi T10, Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians:Live Streaming
All matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 can be watched on Sony TEN network on TV and online live streaming on SonyLiv and Airtel Xstream.
BT vs MA Abu Dhabi T10, Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
BT vs MA Abu Dhabi T10, Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians: Match Details
January 30 – 05:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi T10 BT vs MA Dream11 team for Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians
Abu Dhabi T10 BT vs MA Dream11 team for Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians captain: Mosaddek Hossain
Abu Dhabi T10 BT vs MA Dream11 team for Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians vice-captain: Laurie Evans
Abu Dhabi T10 BT vs MA Dream11 team for Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians wicketkeeper: Abdul Shakoor
Abu Dhabi T10 BT vs MA Dream11 team for Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians batsmen: Andre Fletcher, Afif Hossain, Laurie Evans, Javed Ahmadi
Abu Dhabi T10 BT vs MA Dream11 team for Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians all-rounders: Mosaddek Hossain, Mohd Hafeez, Karim Janat
Abu Dhabi T10 BT vs MA Dream11 team for Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians bowlers: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmed, Pravin Tambe
BT vs MA Abu Dhabi T10, Bangla Tigers probable playing 11 against Maratha Arabians: Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles, Afif Hossain, Chirag Suri, Tom Moores (WK), Karim Janat, George Garton, Qais Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Irfan, Fazal Haque
BT vs MA Abu Dhabi T10, Maratha Arabians probable playing 11 against Bangla Tigers: Laurie Evans, Abdul Shakoor (WK), Javed Ahmadi, Ishan Malhotra, Mohd Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain, Muktar Ali, Pravin Tambe, Sompal Kami, Sohag Gazi, Yamin Ahmadzai
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
