BT vs MA Dream11 Predictions, Abu Dhabi T10, Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Bangla Tigers will go up against Maratha Arabians in the seventh match of the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 series on Saturday. The Tigers were off to a poor start as they were defeated by Delhi Bulls in their opening match. And that is what they have in common with their next opponents. The Arabians also lost to the Bulls in their last match. They have, however, one win in their bag, as they won their opening match against Northern Warriors. The Tigers will try to secure the first win of the tournament here. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

BT vs MA Abu Dhabi T10, Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians:Live Streaming

All matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 can be watched on Sony TEN network on TV and online live streaming on SonyLiv and Airtel Xstream.

BT vs MA Abu Dhabi T10, Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians: Live Score / Scorecard

BT vs MA Abu Dhabi T10, Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians: Match Details

January 30 – 05:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi T10 BT vs MA Dream11 team for Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians

Abu Dhabi T10 BT vs MA Dream11 team for Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians captain: Mosaddek Hossain

Abu Dhabi T10 BT vs MA Dream11 team for Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians vice-captain: Laurie Evans

Abu Dhabi T10 BT vs MA Dream11 team for Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians wicketkeeper: Abdul Shakoor

Abu Dhabi T10 BT vs MA Dream11 team for Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians batsmen: Andre Fletcher, Afif Hossain, Laurie Evans, Javed Ahmadi

Abu Dhabi T10 BT vs MA Dream11 team for Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians all-rounders: Mosaddek Hossain, Mohd Hafeez, Karim Janat

Abu Dhabi T10 BT vs MA Dream11 team for Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians bowlers: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmed, Pravin Tambe

BT vs MA Abu Dhabi T10, Bangla Tigers probable playing 11 against Maratha Arabians: Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles, Afif Hossain, Chirag Suri, Tom Moores (WK), Karim Janat, George Garton, Qais Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Irfan, Fazal Haque

BT vs MA Abu Dhabi T10, Maratha Arabians probable playing 11 against Bangla Tigers: Laurie Evans, Abdul Shakoor (WK), Javed Ahmadi, Ishan Malhotra, Mohd Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain, Muktar Ali, Pravin Tambe, Sompal Kami, Sohag Gazi, Yamin Ahmadzai

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 India 3765 118
3 Australia 3498 113
4 England 4734 108
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

