BT vs MA Dream11 Predictions, Abu Dhabi T10, Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Bangla Tigers will go up against Maratha Arabians in the seventh match of the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 series on Saturday. The Tigers were off to a poor start as they were defeated by Delhi Bulls in their opening match. And that is what they have in common with their next opponents. The Arabians also lost to the Bulls in their last match. They have, however, one win in their bag, as they won their opening match against Northern Warriors. The Tigers will try to secure the first win of the tournament here. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

All matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 can be watched on Sony TEN network on TV and online live streaming on SonyLiv and Airtel Xstream.

January 30 – 05:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

BT vs MA Abu Dhabi T10, Bangla Tigers probable playing 11 against Maratha Arabians: Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles, Afif Hossain, Chirag Suri, Tom Moores (WK), Karim Janat, George Garton, Qais Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Irfan, Fazal Haque

BT vs MA Abu Dhabi T10, Maratha Arabians probable playing 11 against Bangla Tigers: Laurie Evans, Abdul Shakoor (WK), Javed Ahmadi, Ishan Malhotra, Mohd Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain, Muktar Ali, Pravin Tambe, Sompal Kami, Sohag Gazi, Yamin Ahmadzai