BT vs QAL Dream 11 Predictions Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Bangla Tigers vs Qalandars: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

BT vs QAL Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BT vs QAL Dream11 Best Picks / BT vs QAL Dream11 Captain / BT vs QAL Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

In match 19 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will pit the Bangla Tigers against Qalandars on Wednesday, February 3, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The Qalandars having won all their four games continued their unbeaten run in the tournament. On the contrary, the Bangla Tigers have won and lost two matches each so far.

Both sides still have two games on hand and they will aim to win both and qualify for the next round. The Qalandars are in a comfortable position to make it to the qualifiers, while the Tigers cannot afford any lapse if they want to progress.

The Bangla Tigers vs Qalandars match will start at 5:30 PM IST.

BT vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Bangla Tigers vs Qalandars: Live Streaming and telecast

All matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be telecast on Sony Six, and Sony Ten 3 channels. While the match can be live streamed online on SonyLiv and Airtel Xstream.

BT vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Bangla Tigers vs Qalandars: Live Score

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE - https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/

BT vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Bangla Tigers vs Qalandars: Match Details

The Bangla Tigers vs Qalandars match will be played on Wednesday, February 3. The match will start from 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

BT vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, dream 11 team, Bangla Tigers vs Qalandars

BT vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Bangla Tigers vs Qalandars captain: Tom Banton

BT vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Bangla Tigers vs Qalandars vice-captain: Chris Jordan

BT vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Bangla Tigers vs Qalandars wicket keeper: Tom Moores

BT vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Bangla Tigers vs Qalandars batsmen: Tom Banton, Sohail Akhtar, Afif Hossain, Chirag Suri

BT vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Bangla Tigers vs Qalandars all-rounders: Andre Fletcher, Karim Janat

BT vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Bangla Tigers vs Qalandars bowlers: Chris Jordan, Sohail Tanvir, Sultan Ahmed

BT vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Bangla Tigers probable 11 against Qalandars: Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher (C), Afif Hossain, Chirag Suri, Tom Moores, Adam Hose, Karim Janat, George Garton, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Irfan

BT vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Qalandars probable 11 against Bangla Tigers: Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar (C), Asif Ali, Ben Dunk, Shahid Afridi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Chris Jordan, Sohail Tanvir, Sultan Ahmed, Danyal Ahmed