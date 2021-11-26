BT vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Abu Dhabi T10 2021 Match, November 26, 7:30 PM IST

BT vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22 match between Bangla Tigers and Team Abu Dhabi: Table-toppers Team Abu Dhabi will face Bangla Tigers in the 17th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22. The two teams will lock horns with each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 26, Friday at 07:30 PM IST.

Bangla Tigers didn’t have an ideal start to their campaign as they lost their first two games. However, the team bounced back strongly and now they are on a three-match winning streak. With three victories and two losses, the Tigers are fourth in the points table. Though Abu Dhabi is a tough side, Bangla Tigers will hope to continue the winning momentum.

Team Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, will start the Friday evening encounter as favorites. The team has been in a lethal form in the T10 league. Abu Dhabi are yet to suffer a defeat as they have won all five league matches so far. Unsurprisingly, the franchise is sitting at the stop in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Bangla Tigers and Team Abu Dhabi; here is everything you need to know:

BT vs TAD Telecast

Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi) will broadcast the BT vs TAD match live in India.

BT vs TAD Live Streaming

The Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi fixture will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

BT vs TAD Match Details

Bangla Tigers will go up against Team Abu Dhabi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 07:30 PM IST on November 26, Friday.

BT vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Will Jacks

Vice-captain: Phil Salt

Suggested Playing XI for BT vs TAD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Johnson Charles, Phil Salt

Batters: Paul Stirling, Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks

All-rounders: Jamie Overton, Benny Howell, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: James Faulkner, Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs

BT vs TAD Probable XIs

Bangla Tigers: Isuru Udana, Vishnu Sukumaran, Johnson Charles (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis (c), Luke Wood, Karim Janat, Mohammad Amir, Benny Howell, James Faulkner

Team Abu Dhabi: Phil Salt (wk), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (c), Chris Gayle, Farooq Muhammad, Fidel Edwards, Marchant de Lange, Naveen ul Haq, Danny Briggs, Colin Ingram, Jamie Overton

