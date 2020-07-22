Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

BTC vs GHC Dream11 Team Finnish Premier League 2020 Bengal Tigers CC vs Greater Helsinki CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 22, 2020

BTC vs GHC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BTC vs GHC Dream11 Best Picks / BTC vs GHC Dream11 Captain / BTC vs GHC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 22, 2020, 9:51 AM IST
BTC vs GHC Dream11 Team Finnish Premier League 2020 Bengal Tigers CC vs Greater Helsinki CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 22, 2020

BTC vs GHC Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish Premier League 2020 | Featuring Finland’s top eight teams and an assortment of talented international cricketers, the Finnish Premier League promises to showcase cricket in Finland like never before. Formed in 1972, Bengal Tigers CC is the oldest in Finland, preceding the national cricket association by almost three decades. In fact, Bengal Tigers CC, Finnish champions, were due to be in action today at ECL20 before the tournament’s postponement because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Finland has a very hard working and dedicated group of cricketers and administrators who want to push boundaries in order to take the game forward. We are proud to partner Cricket Finland and help with its promotion and development of the game,” said ECN Founder Daniel Weston.

BTC vs GHC Finnish Premier League 2020 Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode

BTC vs GHC Finnish Premier League 2020 Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

BTC vs GHC Finnish Premier League 2020 Match Details

July 22– 8:30 PM IST from Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava.

BTC vs GHC Finnish Premier League 2020 My Dream11 Team

BTC vs GHC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Imrul Abedin

BTC vs GHC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Osman Ibrahim, Asad Ijaz, Ghulfam Nazir

BTC vs GHC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Nurul Huda, Belayet Khan, Ziaur Rehman, Naveed Shahid (CAPTAIN)

BTC vs GHC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Tonmoy Saha (VICE CAPTAIN), Rony Sardar, Kashif Muhammad

BTC vs GHC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Bengal Tigers CC: Amid Raj Bangshi, Muhammad Imrul Abedin (WK), Nurul Huda, Mehran Amin, Shahrukh Ali, Tonmoy Saha (C), Belayet Khan, Habib Md Al Arman, Osman Ibrahim, Rony Sardar, Mohammad Asaduzzaman.

Greater Helsinki CC: Ali Waris, Ziaur Rehman, Ghulfam Nazir, Parveen Kumar Garhwal, Naveed Shahid (C), Asad Ijaz (WK), Sohail Amin, Kashif Muhammad, Rizwan Ali, Pranjay Arya, Ahmed Cheema.

