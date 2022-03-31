BTP vs IR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cartama 2022 match, March 31, 1:00 pm IST

BTP vs IR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cartama 2022 match between Brothers XI Portugal and Indian Royals: Brothers XI Portugal will have a go at Indian Royals in the 13th and 14th matches of the ECS T10 Cartama 2022. The two back-to-back fixtures will be played at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Portugal at 1:00 pm IST and 3:00 pm IST on March 31, Thursday.

Brothers XI Portugal are third in the standings with two losses and as many wins. The team made a good start to the competition by defeating Fighters by 66 runs and five wickets in the first two games. However, they failed to continue the trend. Brothers XI were hammered by Malo in their next two matches by eighth and ten wickets.

Unlike Brothers XI Portugal, Indian Royals are coming after registering two back-to-back wins. The team endured a tough time in the opening two matches. They were beaten by Gorkha 11 by 12 and 31 runs. In the next two games, the Royals redeem themselves by defeating Fighters by eight and 55 runs.

Ahead of the match between Brothers XI Portugal and Indian Royals; here is everything you need to know:

BTP vs IR Telecast

Brothers XI Portugal vs Indian Royals game will not be telecast in India.

BTP vs IR Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Cartama 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BTP vs IR Match Details

The match will be hosted at Gucherre Cricket Ground in Portugal at 1:00 pm IST on March 31, Thursday.

BTP vs IR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - John Zinkus

Vice-Captain - Pardeep Nangloo

Suggested Playing XI for BTP vs IR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Pardeep Nangloo

Batters: Dhiraj Minhas, Amandeep Khokhar, Balwinder Singh

All-rounders: Aman Manhas, John Zinkus, Md Jayed Khan Shaikat

Bowlers: Muhammad Shan, Onkar Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jay Singh

BTP vs IR Probable XIs:

Brothers XI Portugal: Pardeep Nangloo, Manpreet Singh, Ghotra Singh, Dhiraj Minhas, Gagandeep Singh, Muhammad Shan, Balwinder Singh, Onkar Singh, Sanjeev Kumar, Amandeep Khokhar, Aman Manhas

Indian Royals: Ishwar Singh, John Zinkus, Md Jayed Khan Shaikat, Sukhwinder Singh, Lakshman KC, Ahammad Ullah, Vishal Arora, Jay Singh, Rayhan Khan, Ahmad Siddiqui, Yasar Mustafa

