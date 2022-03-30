BTP vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cartama 2022 match, March 30, 01:00 PM IST

BTP vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cartama 2022 match between Brothers XI Portugal and Malo: Brothers XI Portugal will lock horns with Malo in the ninth and tenth matches of the ECS T10 Cartama 2022. The two back-to-back fixtures will be played at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Portugal at 01:00 PM IST and 03:00 PM IST on March 30, Wednesday.

Brothers XI Portugal started off brilliantly in the T10 Championship. The team won its first two games against Fighters by 66 runs and five wickets, respectively. Balwinder Singh was the wrecker-in-chief in the first game with his splendid knock of 40 runs off 20 balls. In the second game, Manpreet Singh and Aman Manhas delivered statement performances with the ball.

Talking about Malo, they are occupying the top position in the points table with three wins and one loss. Malo were up against Fighters XI in their last two matches. The team delivered two back-to-back stunning performances as they registered victories by 47 and 63 runs. In both the games, the bowlers ruled the show as they restricted the opposition to 41 and 76 runs respectively.

Ahead of the match between Brothers XI Portugal and Malo; here is everything you need to know:

BTP vs MAL Telecast

Brothers XI Portugal vs Malo game will not be telecast in India.

BTP vs MAL Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Cartama 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BTP vs MAL Match Details

The match will be hosted at Gucherre Cricket Ground in Portugal at 01:00 PM IST on March 30, Wednesday.

BTP vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Yasir Sabir

Vice-Captain - Aman Manhas

Suggested Playing XI for BTP vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Amandeep Khokhar, Shan Aziz

Batters: Aamer Ikram, Mandip Singh, Neeraj Kumar, Zulfiqar Shah

All-rounders: Aman Manhas, Balwinder Singh

Bowlers: Muhammad Shan, Onkar Singh, Yasir Sabir

BTP vs MAL Probable XIs:

Brothers XI Portugal: Balwinder Singh, Muhammad Shan, Aman Manhas, Dhiraj Minhas, Mandip Singh, Amandeep Khokhar, Manpreet Singh, Neeraj Kumar, Onkar Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Jatinder Singh

Malo: Najam Shahzad (C), Zulfiqar Shah, Saim Ali, Amir Zaib, Aamer Ikram, Shan Aziz (wk), Syed Maisam, Assad Mehmood, Amandeep Singh, Yasir Sabir, Asim Sarwar

