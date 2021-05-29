CRICKETNEXT

Home » Cricket Home » News » BUB vs BBS Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List, 1st Semifinal: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 - Krefeld 2021, May 29, 12:30 PM IST Saturday

Check here BUB vs BBS Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 match between Bayer Uerdingen Boosters and Bonn Blue Star. Also, check the schedule of the Bayer Uerdingen Boosters vs Bonn Blue Star match.

BUB vs BBS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 match between Bayer Uerdingen Boosters and Bonn Blue Star: In the first semi-final of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 202, Bayer Uerdingen Boosters will square off against Bonn Blue Star. The match is scheduled at Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld on May 29, Saturday at 12:30 pm IST.

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters will be entering the contest after defeating the mighty Dusseldorf Blackcaps in the quarter-final. Dusseldorf Blackcaps ruled the entire league stage as they won seven out of their eight league games. However, the team’s campaign in the league ended after facing a defeat by Boosters during the Golden ball.

Bonn Blue Star, on the other hand, scripted a victory against Aachen Rising Stars in the quarter-final by 12 runs to book a berth for themselves in the semi-final. Both Bayer Uerdingen Boosters and Bonn Blue Star will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum and reach the final of the T10 Championship.

Ahead of the match between Bayer Uerdingen Boosters and Bonn Blue Star; here is everything you need to know:

BUB vs BBS Telecast

The ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 is not being telecast in India.

BUB vs BBS Live Streaming

The match between BUB vs BBS is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BUB vs BBS Match Details

The first semi-final of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 will be played between Bayer Uerdingen Boosters and Bonn Blue Star at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld at 12:30 pm IST on May 29, Saturday.

BUB vs BBS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ahilan Ravinthran

Vice-Captain: Dilshan Rajudeen

Suggested Playing XI for BUB vs BBS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Zaheer Abbas, Ahilan Ravinthran

Batsmen: Dilshan Rajudeen, Vikram Jeet, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Kumar Mahendran

All-rounders: Pakeetharan Praba, Sahir Naqash

Bowlers: Haron Khan, Ashok Hardik, Thinesh Rajakulasingam

BUB vs BBS Probable XIs

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters: Sakeshkanth Indran, Kumar Mahendran (c), Ashok Hardik, Pakeetharan Praba, Ahilan Ravinthran (wk), Aritharan Vaseekaran, Gobinath Navarathinam, Anvesh Jandagudem, Ali Abbas Akbar, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Janarthanam Mani

Bonn Blue Star: Dilshan Rajudeen, Zaheer Abbas, Sahir Naqash, MD Shafiullah Khadem, Vikram Jeet, Karanjit Brar, Viprendra Joshi, Khurram Ilyas (c & wk), Naeem Akhtar, Haron Khan, Ranjit Rana Singh

