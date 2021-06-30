BUB vs COB Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Hungary 2021 Match, June 30, 4:30 PM IST Wednesday

BUB vs COB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Hungary 2021 between Budapest Blinders and Cobra Cricket Club: Budapest Blinders will square off against Cobra Cricket Club in the 11th and 12th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Hungary. Both the matches will be played at the GB Oval in Szodliget on June 30, Wednesday at 4:30 pm IST and 6:30 pm IST respectively.

Budapest Blinders are currently atop the points table in the ECS T10 Hungary. Budapest started their run in the T10 league with victories against Blinders Blizzards by decent margins. This was followed by the team registering a defeat against United Csalad by 11 runs. However, Budapest Blinders’ last encounter saw them outplaying United by 32 runs. Budapest will be hoping to continue their fine run in the league.

Cobra Cricket Club, on the other hand, lost their first match to Blinders Blizzards by just one run. However, the tea scripted a comeback by defeating the Blizzards in their next encounter by seven wickets. With one victory and one loss, Cobra Cricket Club are placed at the third position on the points table.

Ahead of the match between Budapest Blinders and Cobra Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

BUB vs COB Telecast

The Budapest Blinders vs Cobra Cricket Club match will not be broadcast in India.

BUB vs COB Live Streaming

The match between BUB vs COB is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

BUB vs COB Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Hungary 2021 will be played between Budapest Blinders and Cobra Cricket Club at the GB Oval in Szodliget on June 30, Wednesday at 04:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 06:30 pm IST.

BUB vs COB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Satyadeep Ashwathnayaranan

Vice-Captain - Ali Yalmaz

Suggested Playing XI for BUB vs COB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Satyadeep Ashwathnayaranan

Batsmen: Steffan Gooch, Abbas Ghani, Anju Kumar

All-rounders: Ali Yalmaz, Muhammad Irfan Ghani, Vishnu Vasudev, Srinivas Mandali

Bowlers: Achuk Singh, Sandeep Mohandas, Danyal Akbar

BUB vs COB Probable XIs

Budapest Blinders: Abbas Ghani, Salman Khan, Ali Yalmaz, Muhammad Irfan Ghani, Izhar Khan, Steffan Gooch, Maz Bhaiji, Ali Farasat, Asanka Weligamage, Danyal Akbar, Sandeep Mohandas

Cobra Cricket Club: Vishnu Vasudev, Anju Kumar, Nitin Narve, Achuk Singh, Sanjay Kumar, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, Srinivas Mandali, Satish Inakoti, Ashu Mathur, Satyadeep Ashwatnarayana, Kailash Chander

