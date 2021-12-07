BUB vs JAR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match, December 08, 08:45 AM IST

BUB vs JAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match between Burdwan Blues and Jalpaiguri Rhinoceros: Burdwan Blues will be facing Mindapore Heros in the upcoming Group D contest of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021. Burdwan Blues vs Jalpaiguri Rhinoceros encounter will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal at 08:45 AM IST on December 08, Wednesday.

Burdwan Blues didn’t start the tournament on an ideal note. Their first match was washed out while they registered a loss in their second game against Midnapore Heros. The game was reduced to seven overs each and Burdwan ended up scoring 56 runs while losing three wickets. Chasing the total, Heros comfortably won in five overs. Heading into their upcoming matches, the team needs to work on their bowling.

Jalpaiguri Rhinoceros, on the other hand, are yet to prove their talent in the T20 tournament. Rhinoceros first game against Midnapore Heros was cancelled without even a ball being bowled.

Ahead of the match between Burdwan Blues and Jalpaiguri Rhinoceros; here is everything you need to know:

BUB vs JAR Telecast

There will be no telecast of the BUB vs JAR match in India.

BUB vs JAR Live Streaming

The Burdwan Blues vs Jalpaiguri Rhinocers game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

BUB vs JAR Match Details

The BUB vs JAR contest will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal at 08:45 AM IST on December 08, Wednesday.

BUB vs JAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Suman Das

Vice-Captain: Biswajit Dey

Suggested Playing XI for BUB vs JAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sourav Routh

Batters: Abhijeet Bhagat, Arnab Chaudhuri, Aishik Patel, Arnab Ghosh

All-rounders: Biswajit Dey, Suman Das, Shirsendu Sarkar

Bowlers: Sanjib Kumar Singh, Mukul Roy, Dhiraj Kumar Pandey

BUB vs JAR Probable XIs:

Burdwan Blues: Arikta Das, Arnab Ghosh, Bijoy Bhattacharjee, Brajeswar Chattaraj, Debapriya Ghosh, Abhijeet Bhagat, Abhishek Banerjee, Aishik Patel, Subham Chatterjee, Suman Das, Sanjib Kumar Singh

Jalpaiguri Rhinoceros: Ranjan Roy, Animesh Adhikari, Sourav Routh, Arnab Chaudhuri, Akash Ghosh, Surajit Roy, Mukul Roy, Dhiraj Kumar Pandey, Abhijit Biswas, Shirsendu Sarkar, Biswajit Dey

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here