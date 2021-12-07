BUB vs MIH Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Bengal Inter District T20 2021, December 7, 8:45 AM IST

BUB vs MIH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match between Burdwan Blues and Midnapore Heros: In the upcoming Group D contest of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Burdwan Blues will be locking horns with Mindapore Heros at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal at 08:45 AM IST on December 07, Tuesday.

Burdwan Blues and Midnapore Heros got off to similar starts in the T20 Championship. Burdwan’s first game against South 24-PGS Tigers was washed out due to rain while Midnapore’s first game against Jalpaiguri Rhinocers was also canceled.

Playing on Tuesday, both the teams will be hoping to put up a good competitive battle to secure their first win of the competition. Rahul Sen is the player to watch out from Heros’ camp while Blues will have their hopes pinned on Abhijeet Bhagat and Aishik Patel.

Ahead of the match between Burdwan Blues and Midnapore Heros; here is everything you need to know:

BUB vs MIH Telecast

There will be no telecast of the BUB vs MIH match in India.

BUB vs MIH Live Streaming

The Burdwan Blues vs Midnapore Heros game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BUB vs MIH Match Details

The Burdwan Blues vs Midnapore Heros contest will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal at 08:45 AM IST on December 7, Tuesday.

BUB vs MIH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Abhijeet Bhagat

Vice-captain: Rahul Sen

Suggested Playing XI for BUB vs MIH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Rahul Sen

Batters: Abhijeet Bhagat, Aishik Patel, Arnab Ghosh, Ibrahim Ali Shaikh

Allrounders: Suman Das, Karan Lal, Kranti Kumar Verma

Bowlers: Sanjib Kumar Singh, Amit Kuila, Sambit Nag

BUB vs MIH Probable XIs

Burdwan Blues: Brajeswar Chattaraj, Debapriya Ghosh, Abhijeet Bhagat, Abhishek Banerjee, Aishik Patel, Arikta Das, Arnab Ghosh, Bijoy Bhattacharjee, Subham Chatterjee, Sanjib Kumar Singh, Suman Das

Midnapore Heros: Sagen Murmu, Kranti Kumar Verma, Rahul Sen, Rahul Kundu, Ibrahim Ali Shaikh, Avinash Kumar, Karan Lal, Amit Kuila, Sambit Nag, Ajit Kumar, Iftikhar Ali Khan

