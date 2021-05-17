BUB vs MSF Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for ECS T10 Krefeld 2021, May 17, 4:30 pm IST

BUB vs MSF Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 match between Bayer Uerdingen Boosters and MSC Frankfurt: The third and fourth match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 will be played between Bayer Uerdingen Boosters and MSC Frankfurt at 4:30 pm IST and 6:30 pm IST respectively. Both the fixtures will be hosted at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld on May 17, Monday.

Formed only last year, Bayer Uerdingen Boosters can be considered as the youngest team to participate in the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021. They will be making their debut in the ECS. Last year Bayer Uerdingen Boosters participated in the DCB Moneygram T20 tournament and managed to win just one out of their nine fixtures.

Entering the contest, MSC Frankfurt will be the favorites to win the game as they are the only side present in the league to have enough experience under their belt. MSC Frankfurt have played ECS leagues before. Also, they are coming into the league after winning the ECS T10 Frankfurt tournament last year.

Ahead of the match between Bayer Uerdingen Boosters and MSC Frankfurt; here is everything you need to know:

BUB vs MSF Telecast

The ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 will not be broadcast in India

BUB vs MSF Live Streaming

The match between BUB vs MSF is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BUB vs MSF Match Details

In the third match of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021, Bayer Uerdingen Boosters will be up against MSC Frankfurt at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld at 04:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 06:30 pm IST.

BUB vs MSF Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Qader Khan

Vice-Captain- Adel Khan

Suggested Playing XI for BUB vs MSF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Ahilan Ravinthran

Batsmen: Adel Khan, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Zabiullah Arjubi, Ashok Hardik

All-rounders: Muslim Ashraf, Kumar Mahendran, Daud Muhammad

Bowlers: Ahalavan Pius, Sri Kanth Vaka, Thinesh Rajakulasingam

BUB vs MSF Probable XIs

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters: Sri Kanth Vaka, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Ahilan Ravinthran, Mani Janarthanam, Kumar Mahendran, Shiyamsundar Narayanan, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Anvesh Jandagudem, Ahalavan Pius, Ashok Hardik, Ali Abbas Akbar

MSC Frankfurt: Muslim Ashraf, Waheed Ahmed, Sekandar Khan, Waseem Khan, Nafees Buttar, Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Shahid Afridi, Habib Rahman, Zabiullah Arjubi

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here