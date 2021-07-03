BUB vs ROT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Hungary Qualifier 1, July 3 02:30 pm IST

Budapest Blinders vs Royal Tigers Dream11, BUB vs ROT Dream11 Latest Update, BUB vs ROT Dream11 Win, BUB vs ROT Dream11 App, BUB vs ROT Dream11 2021, BUB vs ROT Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, BUB vs ROT Dream11 Live Streaming

BUB vs ROT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today's ECS T10 Hungary Qualifier 1 Match between Budapest Blinders vs Royal Tigers:

In the first Qualifier of ECS T10 Hungary, Budapest Blinders will take on the Royal Tigers Cricket Club on Saturday at the GB Oval in Szodliget. While the winner of this encounter will qualify for the final of ECS T10 Hungary, the loser will take on either Cobra Cricket Club or United Csalad in Qualifier 2.

Both Budapest Blinders and the Royal Tigers Cricket Club had almost similar campaigns in the Group stage of the league. Despite having the near-identical campaign, where both BUB and ROT won five games from their 8 league matches to collect ten points, Budapest Blinders finished as the table toppers, courtesy of a better net run rate.

The head to head record between Budapest Blinders and the Royal Tigers Cricket Club is also similar, with each team taking one game from their two encounters.

In their previous encounter, Budapest Blinders hammered Royal Tigers Cricket Club by 51 runs. On the other hand, the Royal Tigers Cricket Club are coming into this match after losing to the Cobra Cricket Club by 24 runs.

Ahead of the ECS T10 Hungary Qualifier 1 match between Budapest Blinders and Royal Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

BUB vs ROT Telecast

The match between BUB vs ROT is not televised in India

BUB vs ROT Live Streaming

The match between BUB vs ROT can be live-streamed on FanCode in India.

BUB vs ROT Match Details

The match between BUB vs ROT will be played on Saturday, July 3 at the GB Oval in Szodliget. The game between BUB vs ROT will start at 02:30 pm (IST).

BUB vs ROT captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Abbas Ghani

Vice-captain: Abhishek Kheterpal

BUB vs ROT Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Stan Ahuja

Batsmen: Ali Farasat, Zeeshan Khan, Khaibar Deldar

All-Rounders: Ali Yalmaz, Abhishek Kheterpal, Abbas Ghani

Bowlers: Salman Khan, Sandeep Mohandas, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Ruturaj Sawant

BUB vs ROT probable playing XI:

Budapest Blinders predicted playing XI: Abbas Ghani, Mahela Daub, Ali Farasat, Maaz Bhaiji (wk), Danyal Akbar, Asanka Weligamage, Steffan Gooch (c), Sandeep Mohandas, Salman Khan, Ali Yalmaz, Izhar Khan

Royal Tigers predicted playing XI: Zeeshan Khan, Marc Ahuja (c), Stan Ahuja (wk), Khaibar Deldar, Abhishek Kheterpal, Harsh Mandhyan, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Ruturaj Sawant, Emad Khan, Akram Malik, Rabin Momin

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here