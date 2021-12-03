BUB vs SPT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match, December 04, 08:45 AM IST

BUB vs SPT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match between Burdwan Blues and South 24-PGS Tigers: Following the conclusion of Group B matches, it is now time for the Group D teams to fight on the 22-yard pitch. Group D includes four teams namely Burdwan Blues, South 24-PGS Tigers, Jalpaiguri Rhinoceros, and Midnapore Heros. The Group D encounters will be played from December 4 to December 8 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal.

The first match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 will see Burdwan Blues facing South 24-PGS Tigers at 08:45 AM IST on December 04, Saturday. Both the teams will be playing their first match of the competition and thus might be unaware of the behavior of the pitch.

Burdwan Blues are a batting heavy side with players like Abhijeet Bhagat, Aishik Patel, and Arnab Ghosh leading the squad. South 24-PGS Tigers, on the other hand, have a balanced squad.

Ahead of the match between Burdwan Blues and South 24-PGS Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

BUB vs SPT Telecast

There will be no telecast of the BUB vs SPT match in India.

BUB vs SPT Live Streaming

The Burdwan Blues vs South 24-PGS Tigers game will be streamed live on Fancode app and website.

BUB vs SPT Match Details

The Burdwan Blues vs South 24-PGS Tigers contest will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal at 08:45 AM IST on December 04, Saturday.

BUB vs SPT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Chandan Singh

Vice-Captain: Abhijeet Bhagat

Suggested Playing XI for BUB vs SPT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sharnik Banerjee

Batters: Abhijeet Bhagat, Aishik Patel, Arnab Ghosh, Diptolok Chatterjee

All-rounders: Suman Das, Shuvam Dey, Chandan Singh

Bowlers: Sanjib Kumar Singh, Supriya Sil, Jitender Shaw

BUB vs SPT Probable XIs:

Burdwan Blues: Abhijeet Bhagat, Abhishek Banerjee, Aishik Patel, Arikta Das, Arnab Ghosh, Bijoy Bhattacharjee, Brajeswar Chattaraj, Debapriya Ghosh, Subham Chatterjee, Sanjib Kumar Singh, Suman Das

South 24-PGS Tigers: Ayush Pandey, Dip Chatterjee, Diptolok Chatterjee, Imran Ali Mondal, Rupankar Ghosh Dastidar, Sharnik Banerjee, Shuvam Dey, Soumya Das, Chandan Singh, Supriya Sil, Jitender Shaw

