BUB vs VG Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's ECS T10 - Krefeld 2021, Bayer Uerdingen Boosters vs VfB Gelsenkirchen May 18 12:30 pm PM IST

BUB vs VG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 5 between Bayer Uerdingen Boosters and VfB Gelsenkirchen: In the 5th match of the ECS T10 Krefeld, Bayer Uerdingen Boosters (BUB) face off against VfB Gelsenkirchen (VG) at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld on Tuesday, May 18. The Boosters had a dismal start in the tournament after they lost both their opening games on day one. They went down to MSC Frankfurt by 79 runs in the previous game. Chasing Frankfurt’s 110-run target, the Boosters could muster 30/9.

Meanwhilie, Gelsenkirchen will be high on confidence after they defeated Koln Challengers twice on Day 1. They head into this fixture on the back of a 29-run win last time out.

The ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 BUB vs VG game is scheduled to start at 12:30 pm, IST.

Ahead of the match between Bayer Uerdingen Boosters and VfB Gelsenkirchen; here is everything you need to know:

BUB vs VG Telecast

The ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 will not be broadcast in India

BUB vs VG Live Streaming

The match between BUB vs MSF is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BUB vs VG Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, May 18 at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, in Krefeld. The game will start at 12:30 PM IST.

BUB vs VG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sahalom Dhaly

Vice-captain: Kamran Khan

Suggested Playing XI for BUB vs VG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Ahilan Ravinthran

Batsmen: Kamran Khan, Suliman Hugakhil, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Ali Abbas Akbar

All-rounders: Sahalom Dhaly, Shahidullah Arman

Bowlers: Kumar Mahendran, Sivasai Yeesakonu, Vignaesh Sankaran,

BUB vs VG Probable XIs

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters: Ahilan Ravinthran (WK), Aritharan Vaseekaran, Pakeetharan Praba, Ali Abbas Akbar, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Kumar Mahendran (C), Ramar Tharmaraj, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Mani Janarthanam, Gobinath Navarathinam, Sri Kanth Vaka

VfB Gelsenkirchen: Vignaesh Sankaran, Swapnil Varhade (C, WK), Shahidullah Arman, Sivasai Yeesakonu, Arfan Malik, Rubesh Palaniappan, Sahalom Dhaly, Kamran Khan, Suliman Hugakhil, Mirwali Jabarkheel, Ebnimin Qanee

