Bubble Breach: Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis and Dickwella Banned for One Year, Fined 10 Million Rupees

Sri Lanka’s Danushka Gunathilaha, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella have been banned from international cricket for one year and domestic cricket for six months by Sri Lanka Cricket for their bio-bubble breach in England. Additionally, they have been fined Sri Lanka Rupees 10 million each.

Yuzvendra Chahal And Krishnappa Gowtham Test Positive For Coronavirus

A five-member disciplinary committee had earlier recommended a two-year bans for batsmen Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis with 18-month sanction for wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella. In late June, they were found to have breached the COVID safety bio-bubble in Durham ahead of the three-match ODI series against England. They were overlooked for selections for the ongoing ODI and T20 series with the visiting Indians

MS Dhoni Breaks The Internet With Stunning New Look - See Pictures

SLC statement:

“Consequent to the recommendations made by the Independent Panel of Inquiry appointed by Sri Lanka Cricket, Under allegations of;

1. Breaching Covid-19 safety guidelines, instructions & regulations of the team Management and by the said act putting into jeopardy the safety of said players, fellow team members and others involved in the said tour, and;

2. Violating the instructions & regulations of the team Management with regard to the team curfew by failing to be at the hotel room by 10.30 p.m.,

3. By such actions, bringing disrepute to Sri Lanka Cricket and the Country

The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket at its meeting held today(30/07/2021) has given due consideration to the recommendations of the Panel of Inquiry, and in further consideration of the impact to the individual players, and their contribution to the national team, have decided unanimously to impose the following punitary measures on the said three players:

1. A fine of Sri Lanka Rupees 10 Million for each player.

2. A One year Ban from all forms of International Cricket and a Six months ban from Domestic Cricket.

3. Upon completion of the said one year Ban, each player will be subjected to a further ban of one year from playing international Cricket which will be suspended for a period of two years.

4. Mandatory Counselling under a Doctor recommended by the SLC."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here