Bubble fatigue forces Chris Gayle to withdraw from reminder of IPL; netizens say 'Universe Boss' has played his last IPL
Chris Gayle will exit IPL bubble and will miss the remainder of the tournament.

Gayle played 10 games in IPL 2021 and scored 193 runs at an average of 21.44 and a strike rate of 125.32.

Swashbuckling West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle has pulled out of the remainder of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) due to bubble fatigue. Now, following his exit from the cash-rich league, fans have come up with this theory that the ‘universe boss’ might have played his last IPL match. Gayle’s departure from the marquee event was confirmed by his franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday night. According to the official statement, Gayle exited the IPL bio-bubble to keep himself fresh for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will kick off October 17 in Oman.

Gayle’s departure from IPL bio-bubble means that he will not be part of Punjab’s squad for their reaming three league games.

Here is what netizens have to say about Gayle’s IPL exit:

Reacting to the news, a fan questioned if we have been seen the last of Gayle in IPL?

Sharing a bunch of snaps of Gayle in different Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) jerseys, another fan suggested that the IPL 2021 might be West Indies cricketer’s last appearance in India’s domestic T20 league.

Another fan said that Gayle will go down as the greatest IPL player as no one would be able to match up to his hitting skills.

Expressing his gratitude to Gayle for all the memories, a fan said that he will be missed.

“He was far ahead of his time in terms of six-hitting, matchups & had the greatest three-year peak any IPL player could have had,” read tweet.“The era has probably ended in a whimper but he’ll always be remembered as T20 cricket’s first hall of Famer & the face of one of IPL’s biggest teams Goat,” the user added.

Gayle played 10 games in IPL 2021 and scored 193 runs at an average of 21.44 and a strike rate of 125.32.Overall, Gayle has amassed 4965 runs in 142 IPL matches. He is also the sixth-highest ring-getter in the league.

 

first published:October 01, 2021, 16:17 IST