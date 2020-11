BUCC vs BCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Rome, Bergamo United Cricket Club and Bologna Cricket Club Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

BUCC vs BCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BUCC vs BCC Dream11 Best Picks / BUCC vs BCC Dream11 Captain / BUCC vs BCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.

The ECS T10 Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Bologna Cricket Club match is the first match of Group B tournament. The match will take place today on November 5 at 1:45pm Indian Standard Time. ECS T10 Rome, BUCC vs BCC will be played at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground. As this is the first match for both the teams, the pitch and the other factors will be unknown to them. Both the team will try to start the tournament with a victory. Back in 2018, BUCC lifted the Italian T20 crown, leaving a lasting impression. They are said to be the strongest team in Group B.

BUCC vs BCC ECS T10 Rome, Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Bologna Cricket Club Live Streaming

The live-streaming of the match will be available on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

BUCC vs BCC ECS T10 Rome, Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Bologna Cricket Club: Match Details

November 5 - 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground

BUCC vs BCC ECS T10 Rome, Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Bologna Cricket Club Live Score / Scorecard

ECS T10 Rome BUCC vs BCC Dream11 team for Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Bologna Cricket Club

ECS T10 Rome BUCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction, Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Bologna Cricket Club captain: Rahaman Bhuiyan

ECS T10 Rome BUCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction, Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Bologna Cricket Club vice-captain: Muhammad Adnan

ECS T10 Rome BUCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction, Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Bologna Cricket Club wicket keeper: Kashan Mazhar

ECS T10 Rome BUCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction, Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Bologna Cricket Club batsmen: Rizwan Tahir, Sufiyan Afzal, Rahaman Bhuiya, Malik Sarfraz

ECS T10 Rome BUCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction, Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Bologna Cricket Club all-rounders: Muhammad Adnan , Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Mubashar Hussain

ECS T10 Rome BUCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction, Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Bologna Cricket Club bowlers: Ravi Paul, Ahsan Akram, Shaheer Saleem

BUCC vs BCC ECS T10 Rome, Bergamo United Cricket Club playing 11 against Bologna Cricket Club: Rizwan Tahir, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Ravi Paul, Muddasar Raja, Mubashir Amin, Mubashar Hussain, Faraz Ali, Faisal Muhammad, Fahran Javaid, Ahsan Akram, Abdul Waqas

BUCC vs BCC ECS T10 Rome, Bologna Cricket Club playing 11 against Bergamo United Cricket Club: Zain Iftikhar, Suresh Kolli, Sufiyan Afzal, Sheraz Ali, Shaheer Saleem, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Qasim Janjua, Muhammad Adnan, Malik Sarfraz, Khayer Abul, Kashan Mazhar