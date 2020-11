BUCC vs BCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Rome, Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Bologna CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

BUCC vs BCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BUCC vs BCC Dream11 Best Picks / BUCC vs BCC Dream11 Captain / BUCC vs BCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more.

Bergamo United Cricket Club will once again go head-to-head against Bologna Cricket Club as the teams play the 22nd fixture of ECS T10 Rome League on Saturday at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome. Displaying their best game in the series so far, both the teams are in run for grabbing the top two spots in the points table.

Bergamo United CC’s campaign have been impressive so far, as the team recently managed to claim another victory in their last game against Defentas Sporting CC. With a strong bowling line-up on their side, Bergamo United CC looks confident about their future outings as well.

Bologna CC, on the other hand, also defeated Defentas Sporting CC by eight wickets as they restricted the opponents at 66 in just 5.5 overs. The team have some star players of the tournament, including the likes of Suresh Kolli and Babar Ghafar.

Also Read: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore -- Talking Points

As the winning factor will play an important part in deciding the teams update to semi-finals, both the teams will put forward their A-game.

BUCC vs BCC ECS T10 Rome, Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Bologna CC Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Rome can be watched online on FanCode.

BUCC vs BCC ECS T10 Rome, Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Bologna CC: Live Score / Scorecard

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

BUCC vs BCC ECS T10 Rome, Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Bologna CC: Match Details

November 07 – 03:45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome

ECS T10 Rome BUCC vs BCC Dream11 team for Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Bologna CC

ECS T10 Rome BUCC vs BCC Dream11 team for Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Bologna CC captain: Muhammad Adnan

ECS T10 Rome BUCC vs BCC Dream11 team for Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Bologna CC vice-captain: Ravi Paul

ECS T10 Rome BUCC vs BCC Dream11 team for Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Bologna CC wicketkeeper: Mubashir Amin, Zain Iftikhar

ECS T10 Rome BUCC vs BCC Dream11 team for Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Bologna CC batsmen: Rizwan Tahir, Faizan Hussain, Malik Sarfraz

ECS T10 Rome BUCC vs BCC Dream11 team for Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Bologna CC all-rounders: Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Muhammad Adnan, Suresh Kolli

ECS T10 Rome BUCC vs BCC Dream11 team for Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Bologna CC bowlers: Ravi Paul, Ahsan Akram, Khayer Abul.

Also Read: Dear IPL Trophy, You Deserve Him -- AB de Villiers' Fans Stand Firmly Behind Batsman After RCB's Loss

BUCC vs BCC ECS T10 Rome, Bergamo United Cricket Club playing 11 against Bologna CC: Ahtasham Javaid, Rizwan Tahir, Mubashir Amin (wk), Mubashar Hussain, Umair Baig, Ravi Paul, Azmat Ali (c), Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Faisal Muhammad, Ahsan Akram, Faraz Ali

BUCC vs BCC ECS T10 Rome, Bologna CC playing 11 against Bergamo United Cricket Club: Malik Sarfraz, Babar Ghafar, Haseeb Khan, Suresh Kolli, Ankush Kumar (c), Muhammad Adnan, Akash Deep, Zain Iftikhar (wk), Khayer Abul, Faizan Hussain, Shaheer Saleem