BUCC vs DSC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Rome, Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

After recently facing a defeat at the hands of Bergamo United Cricket Club, Defentas Sporting Club will be once again up against their Group B team in Match 24 of the ECS Rome League 2020. The Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club outing will take place at the Rome Cricket Ground on Saturday at 7.45pm IST.

It comes as no surprise that Bergamo United Cricket Club are on a roller-coaster ride this season. The Azmat Ali-led side have secured a victory in both their ECS outings on Friday. They are certainly improving their game with every match as the teams inch towards semi-finals.

Defentas, on the other hand, are having a hard time this season as they are yet to secure a single victory so far. The reverse fixture between the two sides saw Bergamo United Cricket Club dominating over Defentas by 57 runs. Let’s see if the tables turn around tonight for DSC or not.

BUCC vs DSC ECS T10 Rome, Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Rome can be watched online on FanCode.

BUCC vs DSC ECS T10 Rome, Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club: Live Score / Scorecard

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

BUCC vs DSC ECS T10 Rome, Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club: Match Details

November 07 – 07:45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Roma Cricket Ground, Rome

ECS T10 Rome BUCC vs DSC Dream11 team for Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club

ECS T10 Rome BUCC vs DSC Dream11 team for Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club captain: R Paul

ECS T10 Rome BUCC vs DSC Dream11 team for Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club vice-captain: A Akram

ECS T10 Rome BUCC vs DSC Dream11 team for Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club wicketkeeper: M Amin

ECS T10 Rome BUCC vs DSC Dream11 team for Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club batsmen: A Javaid, S Zadran, M Ahmed

ECS T10 Rome BUCC vs DSC Dream11 team for Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club all-rounders: R Ibna, A Ali, M Singh

ECS T10 Rome BUCC vs DSC Dream11 team for Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club bowlers: R Paul, F Muhammad, A Akram, J Abedin.

BUCC vs DSC ECS T10 Rome, Bergamo United Cricket Club playing 11 against Defentas Sporting Club: U Baig, A Javaid, M Amin, R Paul, R Ibna, A Ali, R Tahir, F Muhammad, A Akram, M Hussain and F Ali

BUCC vs DSC ECS T10 Rome, Defentas Sporting Club playing 11 against Bergamo United Cricket Club: A Islam, S Zadran, M Hossain, M Ahmed, T Deep, M Singh, R Bhullar, A Jemi, J Abedin, M Kumar and H Jakir