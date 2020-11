BUCC vs VCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Rome, Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Venezia Cricket Club: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

BUCC vs VCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BUCC vs VCC Dream11 Best Picks / BUCC vs VCC Dream11 Captain / BUCC vs VCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

The 15th match of the ongoing ECS T10 Rome will be played between Bergamo United Cricket Club and Venezia Cricket Club on Thursday at 05:45 pm IST at the Roma Cricket Ground, Rome. This will be their second match of the day. Both teams will try to consolidate their position in the Group B which also has Bologna Cricket Club and Defentas Sporting Club. The four teams of Group A have already finished their six matches and the picture is quite clear there. In Group B, the teams will try to establish their dominance from the start and we can expect to witness more competitive matches.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

BUCC vs VCC ECS T10 Rome, Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Venezia Cricket Club Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Rome can be watched online on FanCode.

BUCC vs VCC ECS T10 Rome, Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Venezia Cricket Club: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

BUCC vs VCC ECS T10 Rome, Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Venezia Cricket Club: Match Details

November 05 – 05:45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Roma Cricket Ground, Rome

ECS T10 Rome BUCC vs VCC Dream11 team for Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Venezia Cricket Club

ECS T10 Rome BUCC vs VCC Dream11 team for Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Venezia Cricket Club captain: Nazmul Haque

ECS T10 Rome BUCC vs VCC Dream11 team for Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Venezia Cricket Club vice-captain: Mubashir Amin

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

ECS T10 Rome BUCC vs VCC Dream11 team for Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Venezia Cricket Club wicketkeeper: Sojun Islam

ECS T10 Rome BUCC vs VCC Dream11 team for Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Venezia Cricket Club batsmen: Nazmul Haque, Mubashir Amin, Hosan Ahmed, Azmat Ali

ECS T10 Rome BUCC vs VCC Dream11 team for Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Venezia Cricket Club all-rounders: Mubashar Hussain, Miah Alamin, Mahmdul Islam

ECS T10 Rome BUCC vs VCC Dream11 team for Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Venezia Cricket Club bowlers: Shagar Choquder, Rajib Miah, Abdul Waqas

BUCC vs VCC ECS T10 Rome, Bergamo United Cricket Club playing 11 against Venezia Cricket Club: Mubashir Amin (WK), Azmat Ali, Ravi Paul, Rizwan Tahir, Faisal Muhammad, Ahsan Akram, Mubashar Hussain, Faraz Ali, Fahran Javaid, Abdul Waqas, Ahtasham Javaid

BUCC vs VCC ECS T10 Rome, Venezia Cricket Club playing 11 against Bergamo United Cricket Club: Sojun Islam (WK), Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed, Miah Alamin, Mahmdul Islam, Mahbub Khan, Ali-Hasan Cheema, Munna Ahammed, Tuhin Mazi, Shagar Choquder, Rajib Miah