BUG vs CLJ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Romania 2021 match, July 16, 03:30 pm IST

BUG vs CLJ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Romania 2021 between Bucharest Gladiators and Cluj:

The 19th and 20th match of the ongoing ECS T10 Romania 2021 tournament will see Bucharest Gladiators facing off against Cluj on Friday, July 16. Both the fixtures will be hosted at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, in Ilfov County, Bucharest. The first encounter between the two sides is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST and the reverse fixture at 5:30 PM IST respectively.

As the tournament reaches its business end, both sides will be aiming to finish this stage on a high. The teams head into these matches on the back of single wins in their back-to-back matches last time out. Bucharest won their first match by seven wickets against Banasea, before losing the reverse fixture by 26-runs. However, the Gladiators’ currently sit fourth in the points table, as they have won just two matches and lost four so far in the competition.

On the contrary, Cluj have been exceptional with just one loss from six outings so far. Their only defeat came at the hands of ACCB and they will look to defeat the Gladiators by a big margin to strengthen their spot at the top of the ECS T10 Romania standings.

Ahead of the match between Bucharest Gladiators and Cluj; here is everything you need to know:

BUG vs CLJ Telecast

The Bucharest Gladiators vs Cluj match will not be broadcasted in India.

BUG vs CLJ Live Streaming

The match between BUG vs CLJ is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

BUG vs CLJ Match Details

The upcoming matches between Bucharest Gladiators and Cluj will be played at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County on Friday, July 16. The first encounter between the two teams is scheduled at 3:30 pm IST, while the second will begin at 5:30 pm IST.

BUG vs CLJ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Taranjeet Singh

Vice-Captain: Muhammad Moiz

Suggested Playing XI for BUG vs CLJ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Satwik Nadigotla, Imran Haider

Batsmen: Cosmin Zavoiu, Taranjeet Singh, Anand Rajshekara

All-rounders: Pavel Florin, Muhammad Moiz, Ravindra Athapaththu

Bowlers: Nishant Devre, Manmeet Koli, Mihai Achim

BUG vs CLJ Probable XIs:

Bucharest Gladiators: Cosmin Zavoiu (C), Imran Haider (WK), Pavel Florin, Muhammad Moiz, Binod Nepali, Zameer Mushtaq, Patras Masih, Shalitha Prabath, Manmeet Koli, Kokulan Subramaniyam, Mihai Achim

Cluj: Vasu Saini, Sohel Shaikh, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Ravindra Athapaththu, Nishant Devre, Anand Rajshekara, Arun Kumar (C), Gaurav Mishra, Taranjeet Singh, Satwik Nadigotla (WK), Safi Ahmad

