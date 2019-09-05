Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Lunch

THE ASHES, 2019 4th Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 04 - 08 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

245/5 (69.0)

Australia
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)
Stumps

AFG IN BAN, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong, 05 - 09 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan *

271/5 (96.0)

Afghanistan
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Toss won by Afghanistan (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

4th Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS BAN

live
AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

3rd T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Sep, 201919:00 IST

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Building a Team That Can Play Attacking Cricket is Priority: Misbah

During his playing days, there was a perception that Misbah’s batting style was like a throwback to the old days, where risk-averse cricket that consumed a lot of deliveries was commonplace. However, he was still one of the most efficient batsmen that Pakistan have had in recent times.

Cricketnext Staff |September 5, 2019, 5:21 PM IST
Building a Team That Can Play Attacking Cricket is Priority: Misbah

Recently appointed head coach as well as chief selector of the Pakistan Cricket Team, ex-Pakistani batsman Misbah-ul-Haq has said that he wants to build a team that is capable of playing ‘attacking’ cricket, while dominating teams on the way.

"I have been saying this forever that there is some confusion in the way we thinking about being defensive and aggressive," Misbah told ESPNCricinfo.

"I always believed that your strategy is based on the resources you got. Ideally, you obviously try and wish to have resources that you can just dominate and knock out the opposition.

"Being a coach, I will try to build a team that plays aggressively and wins easily. But then at certain times you have to assess the strength of the opponent and make your strategy accordingly.”

During his playing days, there was a perception that Misbah’s batting style was like a throwback to the old days, where risk-averse cricket that consumed a lot of deliveries was commonplace. However, he was still one of the most efficient batsmen that Pakistan have had in recent times.

"For example, recently during World Cup England was considered un-matchable with players are playing the pure form of modern cricket,” he continued. “But at the same time New Zealand were the other way around playing with conservative approach from 80s. Despite their batsmen not clicking, they formed a strategy according to their resources and they were in the final with England playing the next level of cricket.

“So it shows that you have to work around your resources and plan accordingly. My priority as coach to have a team that plays an attacking cricket and dominate and that's the way forward but at certain times you have to re-look your strategy."

Misbah also shed some light on who will have the final say when it comes to team selection, between him and the captain.

"There has been a practice that final authority on picking the playing XI is with the captain and it will remain the same. The captain who is operating in the field needs to have full confidence in the team. Before reaching a final decision, there will be huge debate and discussion and sometime regardless of the depth in understanding there might be a difference of opinion in 15 or 16 picks or XI but at the end you either get convinced or make other convince and move on,” he said.

Aiding Misbah with the team as bowling coach will be Waqar Younis, and Misbah was all-praise for the fast bowling legend, saying that he could not wait to have someone like him with his expertise on board.

"He was a wonderful bowler and we won't get any better option than him to be our bowling coach," Misbah said. "In Pakistan, Wasim (Akram) and Waqar are the top most guys (to talk to about bowling) and everyone comes after so I have no doubt about any problem. We have very good working relationship and we both knows our limits.

"We have worked a lot together in Pakistan team and in PSL and we know each other very well. Professionalism is there, he will never interfere in my domain and I won't interfere in his. He is also very much clear that direction comes from head coach and bowlers will be working with him. He has some plans and we know what to do when bowlers are not delivering and how to drive them to deliver."

Misbah-ul-HaqPakistan cricket teamWaqar Younis

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Sep, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...