BUL vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Continental Cup T20I 2021, September 4, 11:30 AM IST

BUL vs CZR Dream11 team prediction and suggestions for today’s Continental Cup T20I 2021 between Bulgaria and Czech Republic: In the fifth-place play-off match of the 2021 edition of the Continental Cup T20I, Bulgaria will square off against the Czech Republic. Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County will host the much-fancied game on September 04, Saturday at 11:30 am IST. BothBulgaria and the Czech Republic have succumbed to a torrid run in the continental cup.

Bulgaria lost their first match of the competition against Luxembourg by 62 runs, followed by another loss against Malta by seven wickets. With no points under their belt, the team is reeling at the last position in the Group A points table.

On the other hand, Czech Republic have also lost both their league games so far. They registered defeats at the hands of Hungary and Romania by 5 runs and 35 runs respectively. Just like Bulgaria, Czech Republic finds itself sitting at the last position in Group B standings.

Coming into the contest on Saturday, both Bulgaria and Czech Republic will be desperate to secure their first win of the competition.

Ahead of the match between Bulgaria and Czech Republic; here is everything you need to know:

BUL vs CZR Telecast

Bulgaria vs Czech Republic match will not be broadcast in India.

BUL vs CZR Live Streaming

The match between Bulgaria and the Czech Republic will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

BUL vs CZR Match Details

The fifth-place play-off match of the Continental Cup T20I 2021 will be played between Bulgaria and the Czech Republic at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County on September 04, Saturday at 11:30 am IST.

BUL vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Arun Ashokan

Vice-captain: Satyajeet Sengupta

Suggested Playing XI for BUL vs CZR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sahil Grover

Batsmen: Satyajeet Sengupta, Kushal Mendon, Kevin D Souza

All-rounders: Hristo Lakov, Arun Ashokan, Sabawoon Dawizi, Mukul Kadyan

Bowlers: Kayul Mehta, Albin Jacob, Kyle Gilham

BUL vs CZR Probable XIs

Bulgaria: Omar Rasool (wk), Kevin Dsouza, Bakhatiar Tahiri, Albin Jacob, Atagyul Ahmedel, Delrick Vinu Varghese, Vasil Hritsov, Mukul Kadyan, Ishan De Silva, Hristo Lakov, Prakash Mishra (c)

Czech Republic: Sabawoon Davizi, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Arun Ashokan (c), Sudesh Wickramsinghe, Kushalkumar Mendon, Sahil Grover, Kyle Gilham, Naveed Ahmed, Hilal Ahmad, Kayul Mehta, Sameera Wathage

