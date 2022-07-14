BUL vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction For Pondicherry T20 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, July 14, 7:30 PM IST

BUL vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T20 2022 match between Bulls XI and the Lions XI: Bulls XI who are at the bottom of the table in the Pondicherry T20 2022, will be having a face-off with Lions XI at the CAP Siechem Cricket Ground. Bulls XI need to redeem themselves at the earliest in the tournament to improve their ranking in the points table.

They are yet to score their first victory as they lost their first three games against Tusjers XI, Tigers XI, and Sharks XI. The Bulls bowlers need to come up with better strategies to give a tough competition to the other teams.

Speaking of the Lions XI, they are fourth in the points table with one victory and two points. Lions defeated Sharks XI in the curtain-raiser of the T20 Championship by five wickets. On the back of a 72-run knock by Akash Pugazhendi, the team chased the target of 152 runs.

Ahead of the match between Bulls XI and the Lions XI, here is everything you need to know:

BUL vs LIO Telecast

Bulls XI vs Lions XI game will not be telecast in India.

BUL vs LIO Live Streaming

The BUL vs LIO fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BUL vs LIO Match Details

The Bulls XI and Lions XI will play against each other at CAP Siechem Cricket Ground in Pondicherry at 7:30 PM IST on July 14, Thursday.

BUL vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jay Pandey

Vice-Captain: Akash Pugazhendi

Suggested Playing XI for BUL vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Siddarth Naidu

Batters: Akash Pugazhendi, Jashwanth Shreeram R, Jay Pandey

All-rounders: Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Bhupender Chauhan, Parameeswaran, Sai Hariram K

Bowlers: Kashyap Prudvi, Sathya Kumar, Shishir HR

BUL vs LIO Probable XIs

Bulls XI: Ashok Kumar R, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran(c), Ashwath Sridhar, Bhupender Chauhan, Rajasekar Reddy, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Sathya Kumar, Surendiran P, Jay Pandey, Siddarth Naidu (wk)

Lions XI: Kashyap Prudvi, Parameeswaran S(c), Akash Pugazhendi, Krishna Pandey, Jashwanth Shreeram R, Sai Hariram K, Vaibhav Singh, Rohan Suresh, Shishir Hr H, Shashank V, Naveen Kaarthikeyan D (wk)

