BUL vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 Bulls XI vs Lions XI match 25, August 19, 09:30 AM IST

BUL vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 between Bulls XI and Lions XI:Bulls XI will square off against Lions XI in the 25th match of the Pondicherry T20 2021 Tournament. The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry will host the match on Thursday, August 19, at 09:30 AM IST.

Both sides have had a low-rung campaign in the T20 tournament so far. The Bulls have eight points to their name and are currently fifth in the points table. They could secure victory in just two out of eight league matches. The Vikneshwaran Marimuthu-led side will be coming into this contest after they endured a humiliating 125-run loss to Sharks XI in their last outing.

Lions XI, on the other hand, too have failed to live up to their reputation in the tournament. They too have the same win/loss record from the equal number of games as their opponents. However, the Lions are reeling at the fourth position on the points table, due to a better net-run-rate. They too endured a loss in their last match as the Panthers XI beat them by two-wickets in a nail-biting finish on Wednesday.

Both sides will look to shed their losing streak and get back to winning ways before the league leg comes to a close.

Ahead of the match between Bulls XI and Lions XI; here is everything you need to know:

BUL vs LIO Telecast

The match will not be televised in India.

BUL vs LIO Live Streaming

The game is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

BUL vs LIO Match Details

The match will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Thursday, August 19, at 09:30 AM IST.

BUL vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: K B Nair

Vice-Captain: Satish B

Suggested Playing XI for BUL vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: S Karthik

Batsmen: A Kamaleeshwaran, N Manik-Salekar, J Pandey, N Thennavan

All-rounders: K B Nair, S Parameeswaran, V Marimuthu

Bowlers: Satish B, M Pooviarasan, N Vengadeshwaran

BUL vs LIO Probable XIs:

Bulls XI: S Karthik, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (C), Jay Pandey, Gautham Srinivas, P Surendiran (wk), Karthik B Nair, Bhupender Chauhan, N Vengadeshwaran, Lawrence Jawaharraj, M Pooviarasan, Sathya Kumar

Lions XI: Ajith Kumar A, Shreeraj Anant Gharat, A Kamaleeshwaran, S Parameeswaran, N Thennavan, Satish Jangir B, Shri Sivagunal S, Muhammad Salmanul Faris (wk), Murugan P, Magadevan Mathan, S Rajaram

