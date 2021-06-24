BUL vs SER Dream11 Prediction All Top Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Sofia T20 2021 match, June 24, 04:30 PM IST

BUL vs SER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sofia T20 2021 between Bulgaria and Serbia: Bulgaria will be up against Serbia in the opening fixture of the 2021 edition of the Sofia T20 league. The thrilling encounter is scheduled to be played on June 24, Thursday, at 04:30 PM IST at the National Sports Academy in Sofia.

Bulgaria are deemed as the favorite to win the match against Serbia. The team has played a lot of matches at the National Sports Academy in Sofia and thus, they are well-versed with the playing conditions and pitch. Bulgaria last played a competitive game in October 2020 when they locked horns with Romania for a four-match T20I series. The T20I series saw Romania winning by 3-1.

Serbia, on the other hand, might appear a little rusty as they haven’t played any significant competitive cricket last year. The team’s last T20 match was against Greece in October 2019 which they lost by ten wickets.

Ahead of the match between Bulgaria and Serbia; here is everything you need to know:

BUL vs SER Telecast

Bulgaria vs Serbia match will not be broadcasted in India.

BUL vs SER Live Streaming

The match between BUL vs SER is available to be streamed live on Fancode.

BUL vs SER Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, June 24 at the National Sports Academy in Sofia. The game will start at 04:30 PM IST.

BUL vs SER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aravinda De Silva

Vice-Captain: Hristo Lakov

Suggested Playing XI for BUL vs SER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dragan Djokic

Batsmen: Aravinda De Silva, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Aleksa Djorovic, Brett Davidson

All-rounders: Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov, Sulaiman Ali

Bowlers: Rohan Bhavesh Patel, Delrick Varghese, Michael Dorgan

BUL vs SER Probable XIs:

Bulgaria: Hristo Ivanov, Kevin D’Souza, Aravinda De Silva, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov, Sulaiman Ali, Jacob Albin, Rohan Bhavesh Patel, Dimo Nikolov, Delrick Varghese

Serbia: Dragan Djokic, Aleksa Djorovic, Brett Davidson, Apon Mustafizur, Wintley Burton, Slobodan Tosic, Rahman Ademi, Michael Dorgan, Bogdan Dugic, Nemanja Zimonjic, Vukasin Zimonjic

