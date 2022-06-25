BUL vs SER Dream11 Team Prediction: Bulgaria vs Serbia, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Match 2, June 25, 4:00 pm IST

BUL vs SER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s BUL VS SER Sofia T20 2022 match 2 between Bulgaria vs Serbia: Bulgaria (BUL) will lock horns against Serbia (SER) in the second match of the Sofia T20 2022 at the National Sports Academy in Vasil Levski, Sofia. The match will begin at 4:00 pm IST on Saturday, June 23.

Both sides performed incredibly in the tournament’s first encounter, scoring a total of 454 runs in 40 overs. Bulgaria chased down the target and defeated Serbia by 6 wickets. They finished as runners-up last season after losing in the final to Romania.

Serbia had a disappointing outing in the previous edition of the tournament. They lost all their matches in the league stage. Adrian Dunbar has performed exceptionally well in the recent domestic matches and will be the star man for Serbia in the tournament.

Serbia will give it their all to win the game and start the season on a high note, but Bulgaria has a stronger team on paper and might just edge past Serbia in this fixture.

Ahead of the match between Bulgaria vs Serbia; here is everything you need to know:

BUL vs SER Telecast

The match between Bulgaria and Serbia will not be telecast in India.

BUL vs SER Live Streaming

The match between Bulgaria and Serbia will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BUL vs SER Match Details

The BUL vs SER match will be played at National Sports Academy in Sofia, Tamil Nadu on Saturday, June 25, at 4:00 pm IST.

BUL vs SER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Prakash Mishra

Vice-Captain: Adrian Dunbar

Suggested Playing XI for BUL vs SER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Adrian Dunbar

Batsmen: Kevin Dsouza, Ishan Aravinda, Robin Vitas, Wintley Burton

All-rounders: Prakash Mishra, Nemanja Zimonjic

Bowlers: Vukasin Zimonjic, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Delrick Vinu, Matija Sarenac

Bulgaria vs Serbia Possible Starting XI:

Bulgaria Predicted Starting Line-up: Chris Hristo Lakov, Kevin Dsouza, Ishan Aravinda, Prakash Mishra (c), Ivaylo Katzarski, Saim Hussain (wk), Ahsan Khan, Delrick Vinu, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Mukul Kadyan, Bakhtiar Tahiri

Serbia Predicted Starting Line-up: Robin Vitas (c), Nicholas Wickberg, Matthew Kostic, Slobodan Tosic, Adrian Dunbar (wk), Matija Sarenac, Wintley Burton, Nemanja Zimonjic, Ayo Mene, Matija Sarenac, Vukasin Zimonjic

