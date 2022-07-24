BUL vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction: Bulls XI vs Sharks XI Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Monday’s Pondicherry T20 tournament match, July 25, Puducherry, 9:30 am IST

BUL vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Monday’s Pondicherry T20 tournament match 23 between Bulls XI and Sharks XI: Bottom-placed Bulls XI will be eager to carry forward their winning streak as they will take on a buoyant Sharks XI in Pondicherry T20 tournament on Monday. The 23rd match between Sharks XI and Bulls XI will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

Bulls XI come into the fixture after securing a thrilling eight-run victory against Tigers XI in their last encounter. So far, Bulls XI have played seven matches and won two matches. Bulls XI currently find themselves at sixth spot on the points table with five points from seven matches.

Sharks XI, on the other hand, have clinched three victories after playing five games. And with six points in their kitty, Sharks XI are placed at second spot in the standings.

Panthers XI are the current table-toppers with nine points from six matches.

Ahead of the 23rd match between Bulls XI and Sharks XI; here is everything you need to know:

BUL vs SHA Telecast

The 23rd match between Bulls XI vs Sharks XI will not be telecast in India.

BUL vs SHA Live Streaming

The 23rd match between Bulls XI and Sharks XI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BUL vs SHA Match Details

The BUL vs SHA 23rd match will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Monday, July 25, at 9:00 am IST.

BUL vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Marimuthu Vikneshwaran

Vice-Captain: Chiranjeevi G

Suggested Playing XI for BUL vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Siddarth Naidu A

Batsmen: AS Govindaraajan, Mohit Mittan, Jay Pandey

All-rounders: Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Akshay Jain S, Chiranjeevi G

Bowlers: Raghu Sharma, Ashwath Sridhar, S Santosh Kumaran, Thivagar G

Bulls XI vs Sharks XI Possible Starting XI:

Bulls XI Predicted Starting Line-up: Marimuthu Vikneshwaran (captain), Jay Pandey, Surendiran P, Siddarth Naidu A (wicketkeeper), Abhilash Kulkarni, S Santosh Kumaran, Subramaniyan K, Ashwath Sridhar, Bharat Sharma, Kumnar Pazhani, Vengadeshwaran N

Sharks XI Predicted Starting Line-up: Chiranjeevi G (captain), AS Govindaraajan, Mohit Mittan, Premraj Rajavelu, Aravindraj Ravichandran (wicketkeeper), Thivagar G, Vishal Khokhar, Abeesh T A, Akshay Jain S, Raghu Sharma, Logesh Prabagaran

