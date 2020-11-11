BUL vs TIG Dream11 Predictions, Siechem Pondicherry T20, Bulls XI vs Tigers XI: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

BUL vs TIG Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BUL vs TIG Dream11 Best Picks / BUL vs TIG Dream11 Captain / BUL vs TIG Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

The second match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 will be played between Bulls XI and Tigers XI. Both teams have many young players who have yet to make a mark in the game. They will try to outplay each other to take an early lead in the tournament. There are some experienced players in the fray as well and it looks to be shaping up to be an interesting contest. The match will be played at 09:30 am on Thursday, November 12 at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

November 12 – 09:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

BUL vs TIG Siechem Pondicherry T20, Bulls XI playing 11 against Tigers XI: Aravind Raj R (WK), AS Govindaraajan, Koppineedi Pavan Kumar S, Akshay Jain S, Thalaivan Sargunam, S Parameeswaran, AC Prathiban, Thalaivan Sargunam, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh , Ashith Rajiv, S Roshan

BUL vs TIG Siechem Pondicherry T20, Tigers XI playing 11 against Bulls XI: Ankur Kunder D (WK), Paras Dogra, A Kamaleeshwaran, Iqlas Naha, Anand Subramanian, Nitesh Thakur N, A M Narayanan, Satish Jangir, R Ragupathy, Prashanth K Varma, Karthik B Nair