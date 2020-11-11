- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
BUL vs TIG Dream11 Predictions, Siechem Pondicherry T20, Bulls XI vs Tigers XI: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
BUL vs TIG Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BUL vs TIG Dream11 Best Picks / BUL vs TIG Dream11 Captain / BUL vs TIG Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 11, 2020, 4:33 PM IST
The second match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 will be played between Bulls XI and Tigers XI. Both teams have many young players who have yet to make a mark in the game. They will try to outplay each other to take an early lead in the tournament. There are some experienced players in the fray as well and it looks to be shaping up to be an interesting contest. The match will be played at 09:30 am on Thursday, November 12 at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry.
BUL vs TIG Siechem Pondicherry T20, Bulls XI vs Tigers XI Live Streaming
All matches of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 can be watched online on FanCode.
BUL vs TIG Siechem Pondicherry T20, Bulls XI vs Tigers XI: Live Score / Scorecard
BUL vs TIG Siechem Pondicherry T20, Bulls XI vs Tigers XI: Match Details
November 12 – 09:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry
Siechem Pondicherry T20 BUL vs TIG Dream11 team for Bulls XI vs Tigers XI
Siechem Pondicherry T20 BUL vs TIG Dream11 team for Bulls XI vs Tigers XI captain: Aravind Raj R
Siechem Pondicherry T20 BUL vs TIG Dream11 team for Bulls XI vs Tigers XI vice-captain: Thalaivan Sargunam
Siechem Pondicherry T20 BUL vs TIG Dream11 team for Bulls XI vs Tigers XI wicketkeeper: Ankur Kunder D
Siechem Pondicherry T20 BUL vs TIG Dream11 team for Bulls XI vs Tigers XI batsmen: Paras Dogra, A Kamaleeshwaran, Aravind Raj R, AS Govindaraajan
Siechem Pondicherry T20 BUL vs TIG Dream11 team for Bulls XI vs Tigers XI all-rounders: Koppineedi Pavan Kumar S, Thalaivan Sargunam, Anand Subramanian
Siechem Pondicherry T20 BUL vs TIG Dream11 team for Bulls XI vs Tigers XI bowlers: Prashanth K Varma, Karthik B Nair, Ashith Rajiv
BUL vs TIG Siechem Pondicherry T20, Bulls XI playing 11 against Tigers XI: Aravind Raj R (WK), AS Govindaraajan, Koppineedi Pavan Kumar S, Akshay Jain S, Thalaivan Sargunam, S Parameeswaran, AC Prathiban, Thalaivan Sargunam, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh , Ashith Rajiv, S Roshan
BUL vs TIG Siechem Pondicherry T20, Tigers XI playing 11 against Bulls XI: Ankur Kunder D (WK), Paras Dogra, A Kamaleeshwaran, Iqlas Naha, Anand Subramanian, Nitesh Thakur N, A M Narayanan, Satish Jangir, R Ragupathy, Prashanth K Varma, Karthik B Nair
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking