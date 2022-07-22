BUL vs TUS Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Pondicherry T20 2022, July 22, 9:30 AM IST

BUL vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T20 2022 match between Bulls XI and the Tuskers XI: CAP Siechem Cricket Ground will host the bottom-placed Bulls XI as they will have a face-off with Tuskers XI in the Friday match of the Pondicherry T20 tournament.

Bulls XI are yet to taste success in the T20 Championship as they have lost all their four league matches. In their last league match, Lions XI thrashed them by 15 runs. Batting first in the game, the Lions scored 151 runs in their 20 overs. Following the score, Bulls ended up with 141 runs. The skipper Marimuthu Vikneshwaran was the only batter who looked in good touch.

Tuskers XI occupy third place in the points table with three wins and two losses. The team has done well and will hope to continue the momentum further to reach the next round. Tuskers were sensational in their last game as they clinched a nail-biting thriller against Lions XI by two runs. The team successfully defended a total of 137 runs.

Ahead of the match between Bulls XI and the Tuskers XI, here is everything you need to know:

Bulls XI vs Tuskers XI game will not be telecast in India.

The BUL vs TUS fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

The Bulls XI and Tuskers XI will play against each other at CAP Siechem Cricket Ground in Pondicherry at 09:30 AM IST on July 22, Friday.

Captain: Jay Pandey

Vice-Captain: Ragavan Ramamoorthy

Wicketkeeper: Siddarth Naidu

Batters: Akash Kargave, Ragavan Ramamoorthy, Jay Pandey

All-rounders: Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Bhupender Chauhan, Satish Jangir B, Kamaleeshwaran A

Bowlers: Mathan M, Sathya Kumar, Santhamoorthy S

Bulls XI: Lawrence Jawaharraj, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Ashok Kumar R, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran(c), Ashwath Sridhar, Rajasekar Reddy, Sathya Kumar, Surendiran P, Jay Pandey, Siddarth Naidu (wk), Bhupender Chauhan

Tuskers XI: Mathan M, Akash Kargave, Ayyanar R(c)(wk), Kamaleeshwaran A, Rajaram S, Thennavan N, Vignesh K, Ragavan Ramamoorthy, Saurabh Yadav, Santhamoorthy S, Satish Jangir B

